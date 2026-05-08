The sun is back, and so are two of Denver’s biggest spring plant sales

After a snowy start to May, warmer weather arrives just in time for a busy weekend for gardeners.

There’s an unspoken rule for Denver gardeners: don’t plant the tender stuff before Mother’s Day weekend.

After this week’s snowstorm and freeze, that advice may feel especially relevant. But, with warmer, clearer weather arriving this weekend, planting season is finally here and there are two big plant sales in Denver to help you make all your gardening dreams come true.

Denver Urban Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Denver Urban Gardens is hosting its annual sale in a new location this year — the City Park Greenhouse — which means more space and more plants.

When: May 8–9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free entry, no registration required

More information on the event can be found here.

What you’ll find:

Vegetable, herb, and flower seedlings

Hanging baskets, succulents and ground cover

Potted trees and berry bushes

Compost and mulch

You can also expect local food vendors, sustainability groups and free screen-printing with DUG’s new mascot, Duggie the garden worm.

Duggie the garden worm. Denver Urban Gardens

Know before you go:

Bring your own bags or wagon to haul out your purchases

Credit cards and digital pay are preferred, but cash and checks will be accepted

Parking is limited, and rideshare or carpool is recommended

Denver Botanic Gardens Spring Plant Sale

At Denver Botanic Gardens, the annual plant sale returns with a focus on plants that are well-suited to Colorado’s climate.

When: May 8–9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: York Street location

Cost: Free, but reservations are required

More information on the event can be found here.

What you’ll find:

A focus on native and water-wise plants suited for Colorado’s climate

On-site horticulturists offering expert advice

A wide selection of houseplants, perennials, and edibles

Know before you go: