Denver news

Denver admits its police did something wrong during the George Floyd protests

The admission comes weeks after the city lost an appeal in a $14.75 million lawsuit.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
Officers covered a crowd surrounding Denver Police District Six's headquarters with tear gas on the third day of protests in reaction to the killing of George Floyd. May 30, 2020.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver has admitted its police department violated protesters’ civil rights during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. 

The admission followed Denver's loss of an April appeal in a $14.75 million civil rights case regarding police conduct during those same protests. 

The complaint, filed in 2022, names 13 plaintiffs and makes sweeping accusations about police conduct during the protests:

  • Denver police knowingly targeted journalists and others recording the Denver Police Department’s violent behavior.
  • The department also used an “overwhelming use of force without any reasonable basis” against thousands of people.
  • Officers intentionally shot people in the head.
  • The 13 plaintiffs were “brutalized for their political expression.”

The complaint includes graphic photos of the plaintiffs’ bloodied and swollen eyes, gaping wounds, and tear gas-drenched faces.

In a court document filed May 5, the city stated it was liable in the case Dominick v. The City and County of Denver, as Fox31 first reported.

The city stated its goal in admitting liability is to save time and resources. The jury will no longer need to decide if the city was liable. Instead, it will determine the extent of the plaintiffs' injuries and the damages the city must pay.

“Plaintiffs do not oppose this motion,” the court document states. “And for good reason. Denver’s admission of liability guarantees they will prevail at trial.”

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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