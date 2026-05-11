Here’s what to know and who to see at Outside Days 2026

The festival will bring big artists and a variety of other programming to the Auraria Campus on May 29-31.

By Maddie Browning for Denverite

Weeks after Coachella kicked off music festival season, Denver is gearing up for a party of its own: Outside Days.

The three-day event – running May 29-31 – boasts a stacked lineup with Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket, and Cage the Elephant closing out respective nights.

Other noteworthy artists will hit the stage earlier in the afternoon, from a high-energy rock duo to a power pop/garage rock band. Outside Days will take place at the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. All tickets include access to the music festival as well as venues for film screenings, speakers, and panels.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival and the artists you should consider seeing.

Artists we’re excited to see

You may have been drawn in by the big names in the lineup, but there are plenty of other artists in slightly smaller font sizes worth checking out. The full music schedule can be found here.

Brothers of Brass

Local band Brothers of Brass brings New Orleans-style horn jazz to Denver. Their music is joyful and filled with pride for their city. You may have caught their high-energy performances on 16th Street or outside of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. A collaboration with Khalil Simon and Trapadelics, the band’s most popular single — aptly titled “Mile High” — is a love letter to Denver. It features vibrant horns, a catchy melody, and a rap about the city’s unpredictable but lovable climate and public works. Brothers of Brass will perform Saturday from 2-2:30 p.m.

Girl Tones

While their name suggests they might compete against the Barden Bellas, Girl Tones is not an a cappella group, but rather a punchy rock duo of sisters Kenzie and Laila Crowe. Their music is energetic and angsty with plenty of reverb. Girl Tones’ recent single, “Volcano”, details the pressures of success and how it can actually be a helpful motivator for creation. Girl Tones will perform Sunday from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast is an indie-pop group fronted by Michelle Zauner, author of the bestselling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” Hailing from Philadelphia, the band released their fourth and most recent studio album, “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women),” last March. The album strays from the playful energy of their third project, “Jubilee” (2021), in favor of dark, dissonant storytelling. It’s cinematic and lush while remaining intimate. Festivalgoers can expect to dance along to pop hits and ruminate on tracks rife with literary and mythological references. Japanese Breakfast will perform Friday from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Tash Sultana

Tash Sultana is a multi-instrumentalist, engineer, producer and singer-songwriter from Melbourne, Australia. They play over a dozen instruments and are known for their masterful looping skills and raw, honest art. Their latest project, “Return to the Roots” (2025), restores their understanding of how and why they started creating music and busking on their hometown streets. Sultana told Rolling Stone that they wanted the album to sound live and real — their aim was to find the truth within their artistic journey. The result is a deeply emotional album about mental health, resilience, and reclaiming joy. Sultana previously sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre within the first 5 minutes of presale, so Outside Days is a great opportunity to catch them live. Tash Sultana will perform Sunday from 7:15-8:30 p.m.

The Mañanas

Show some Denver pride for local power pop/garage rock band The Mañanas. The band leans into a ‘60s rock sound with a DIY ethos. Their sound is lighthearted and jangly with relaxed vocals – they have been compared to The Strokes, Weezer, and the Arctic Monkeys. Their latest single, “Love Letter to My Honey”, is an upbeat love song with nonsense phrases and wholesome devotion. The Mañanas’ third album is set to release this fall, so hopefully they will preview some of their forthcoming tracks. The Mañanas will perform Sunday from 2-2:30 p.m.

What’s happening besides music?

Some of the festival’s featured speakers include accomplished climber Alex Honnold, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins, and Outdoor Afro founder and CEO Rue Mapp.

As for films, the festival will screen 13 shorts and feature documentaries by distinguished and emerging filmmakers. Among the selections are “Girl Climber,” directed by Jon Glassberg, about professional climber Emily Harrington’s 24-hour ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan, and “A Little Film About Forever,” directed by Max Romey, where a father and son work to write a book about what forever means.

What will it cost?

Tickets are now on sale. Single-day general admission starts at $119, including fees. Three-day GA passes are $214.50 with fees.

Three-day “GA Plus” tickets are available for $423, including fees. These passes include access to the Outside+ Lounge throughout the festival as well as a one-year Outside+ subscription.

Single-day VIP tickets cost $244, including fees, and three-day VIP tickets are $602, including fees.

With the VIP upgrade, attendees have access to VIP viewing near the Main Stage, exclusive food vendors, a private bar in the VIP area, some complimentary food and beverages, expedited entry and exit, and more amenities.

Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

How do I get there?

Transit options include RTD light rail on the W, D, H, or E lines to the Auraria West or Colfax at Auraria stations.

Cyclists can park their bikes at one of three covered parking locations: the first floor of the Tivoli Parking Garage at 901 Walnut St., the bike shelter at 10th St. Plaza by the Arts Building, or the bike shelter on Larimer Street next to the North Building.

Drivers can park at the Tivoli Parking Garage for $30 per day, the 7th Street Garage for $25 per day, or the 5th Street Garage for $25 per day. Metered parking is also available for $1 every 30 minutes, but the maximum stay is four hours.