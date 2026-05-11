Weigh in on the Colorado Boulevard bus rapid transit at this open house

You can provide feedback on stuff like where the bus lanes go (in the center, or to the sides).

Attendees of an open house on the Colorado Department of Transportation's planned Colorado Boulevard bus rapid transit project wrote their suggestions for it on post-it notes and placed them on a map at a hotel in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Bus rapid transit is so hot right now.

Construction on the first portion of the Colfax BRT project is slated to wrap up by the end of the year. And planning for a similar bus lane down Colorado Boulevard — between the Regional Transportation District’s 40th and Colorado light rail station and the Southmoor transit station off Interstate 25 — is just getting started.

The Colorado Boulevard BRT has been in the works for a few years now, but the vision for the corridor is still unclear.

While it will feature all the hallmarks of a BRT project — nicer bus stations, faster boarding and other amenities meant to incentivize bus travel over driving — the Colorado Department of Transportation hasn’t settled on whether the dedicated bus lanes will run in the center or on either side of the road.

CDOT will present at an open house for the first time since 2024 on Wednesday, May 13, at the Clayton Early Learning Center.

CDOT is expected to present potential designs for what the BRT could look like. Attendees will be able to provide feedback, which will be used to choose the final design.

A construction start date hasn’t been set. However, previous plans have outlined a desire to get the Colorado Boulevard, Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard BRT lines all operational by the end of the decade.

While the Colfax BRT was primarily led and funded by the city and county of Denver, the Colorado and Federal BRT projects are being spearheaded by the state, in partnership with other municipalities that will benefit from enhanced bus services.

The Colorado Boulevard BRT open house will be held on Wednesday, May 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the Clayton Early Learning Center, 3801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd.