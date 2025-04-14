Denver news

$37M King Soopers is coming to Denver’s Virginia Village neighborhood

The new store is expected to open in 2026.
Kyle Harris
King Soopers’ location in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. Feb. 6, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

King Soopers broke ground on a 103,000-square-foot grocery store at 4201 E. Arkansas Ave. in the Virginia Village neighborhood on Friday.

The new store will eventually replace a smaller King Soopers at 825 S. Colorado Blvd. in Belcaro, which is about a mile north.

The total cost of the project: $37.1 million. The new store is expected to open in 2026.

The chain says the new store will include sushi, a Murray’s Cheese Shop and a Starbucks. 

The store will offer grocery pickup and delivery services and a drive-thru pharmacy, along with a King Soopers gas station across the street. 

The store will employ 200 people. Statewide, King Soopers employs more than 22,000 people.

