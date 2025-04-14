$37M King Soopers is coming to Denver’s Virginia Village neighborhood

The new store is expected to open in 2026.

King Soopers broke ground on a 103,000-square-foot grocery store at 4201 E. Arkansas Ave. in the Virginia Village neighborhood on Friday.

The new store will eventually replace a smaller King Soopers at 825 S. Colorado Blvd. in Belcaro, which is about a mile north.

The total cost of the project: $37.1 million. The new store is expected to open in 2026.

The chain says the new store will include sushi, a Murray’s Cheese Shop and a Starbucks.

The store will offer grocery pickup and delivery services and a drive-thru pharmacy, along with a King Soopers gas station across the street.

The store will employ 200 people. Statewide, King Soopers employs more than 22,000 people.