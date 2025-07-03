Get money from the city to do something cool with your neighborhood

Grants between $500 and $1,500 are available for projects or events that center active living and mobility.

Denver’s community micro-grant program is back.

The terms are near-identical to last year’s micro-grants: Individuals can apply for up to $500, and eligible groups up to $1,500, for programs, projects and events with a focus on active living and mobility.

This year, the money must be used for projects that “encourage active transportation and make Denver's streets safer, more vibrant, and more connected.”

Last year, the city funded 150 projects, totaling about $200,000.

Projects included neighborhood cleanups organized by registered neighborhood organizations, bike-to-school days with various public schools, and various festivals that centered mobility and movement.

Pam Jiner, the director of Montbello Walks, an organization that advocates for a walkable Montbello neighborhood, was one of the recipients. They used money from the micro-grant to fund a “Senior Steppers Mountain Hike Series,” which builds on a senior walking group program they started in 2016.

“We started a 10 mountain hike series and the seniors, they loved that we were able to purchase them some gear, like some walking sticks and things like that and sun hats and things that they need to protect them while they're out there in the elements,” Jiner said.

How can I apply?

Applications are open now. Submissions are reviewed on a rolling basis until funds are fully spent.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said funds in previous years have typically been depleted by late September. DOTI also said there is less funding available in 2025, so getting applications in early is encouraged.

Those with successful applications will then meet with a grant officer who will oversee the completion of the project. Grantees are required to complete the micro-grant project within 90 days of receiving the funding.