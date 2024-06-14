Seven injured in hazardous chemical leak at Aurora pool

Five went to the hospital.

Updated at 4:46 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Hazardous chemicals leaked into the air at a swimming pool near Del Mar Park in Aurora on Friday afternoon.

At least seven people were injured in the incident and five were hospitalized.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

So what happened?

"The swimming pool maintenance personnel found a pump leaking pool chemicals into the air and shut it down before AFR's arrival," Aurora Fire Rescue officials said. "Once on scene, AFR's Hazardous Materials Team worked to evacuate the pool, monitor the air quality, and treat people who sustained injuries."

The pool has been shuttered for now, until repairs can be made.

Denver Parks and Recreation outdoor pools opened today.

Meanwhile, the fire department offered tips for fire safety.

In the mix: Swim where lifeguards are present.

Only swim with a buddy and don't allow people to do so alone.

Kids need constant supervision, no matter how well they can swim.

No distractions. No cell phones.

Don't trust kids to keep other kids safe and don't leave them near water without supervision.

"Teach children always to ask permission to go near water and designate a 'water watcher' whenever in a group setting," the department suggested.

What do you do if the water turns toxic? Get out.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the chemical leak. The hazardous material leaked into the air.