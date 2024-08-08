Denver police fire three officers who referred to immigrant shelter visits as ‘target practice’

The Denver Police Department confirmed Thursday that it fired three officers in July after it “learned of disturbing messages” exchanged in a group chat among officers who attended the department’s training academy together.

According to a police spokesperson, the officers joked about going to shelters serving new immigrants for “target practice.”

Department officials heard about the messages on April 4, 2024, six days after the officers sent them. An investigation began immediately.

“Due to the abhorrent nature of the messages, the officers, who were still in the probationary phase of employment following their graduation from the Denver Police Academy, were terminated from the Denver Police Department as of July 22, 2024,” a DPD spokesperson said in a statement.

The three fired officers are Rodrigo Basurto, Meagan Joy and Scot Persichette.

DPD did not name any other members of the group chat, but it said the remaining officers will get additional equity, diversity and inclusivity training. They’ll also undergo additional Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training.

“The Denver Police Department is appalled by the subject of the messages, which are contradictory to the mission and values of the Department, and disrespect not only newcomers and our community, but also every other officer working to keep everyone in our community safe,” the agency’s statement said.

All three terminated officers were reported to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) body, which sets rules for the certification of every peace officer in Colorado. As part of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the unit also investigates violations of its certification standards.