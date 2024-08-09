Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 9-11

From the Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival to the Boulder County Fair to an Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Things to do in Denver

The Grand View High School band fills 38th Avenue with music during the Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival parade. Aug. 13, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you’ve come to the right spot. Happenings across town range from a puzzle and board game swap, the Denver Parade of Homes and the Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival to Colorado Rapids or Colorado Rockies home games.

If you want to get out of Denver, the Boulder County Fair is taking place Friday through Sunday and an Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party will be held in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Aug. 9

Kids and family

Visit with a Trash Truck. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2 and up, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Dustin Ybarra. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $26-$31.

Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $23.

*Cinema in The Sky: Coco. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Entanglement Artists’ Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

B-Side: Kid Astronaut & The Nebula & Rossay. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $18-$20.

*Mt. Joy. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Peso Pluma. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rapids vs. FC Juarez. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Just for fun

*Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival. Anderson Park, 44th Avenue and Field Street. Times vary (the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.). Free.

Puzzle and Board Game Swap. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montivew Blvd. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

The Denver Urban Gardens Summer Plant Sale. 1031 33rd St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Ask a Denver Master Gardener. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Second Saturday. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Bark Around the Block. The Maven, 1850 Wazee St. Noon-3 p.m. No cover.

RiNo Summer Art Market. ArtPark, 1900 35th St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Fashion Thrift and Art Sale. Walnut Workshop, 3525 Walnut St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Summer of Adventure Completion Celebration. Denver Zoon Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (if you complete your Summer of Adventure Guide). Ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Little University: Make a ‘Hatching’ Dinosaur Egg. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Second Saturday Extravaganza: Make Animal Fans for Summer of Adventure Zoo Day. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 4-10.

Comedy and theater

Dustin Ybarra. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $26-$31.

Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $23.

Art, culture, and media

*Smash Fine Arts Festival. Fillmore Plaza at Cherry Creek North, 105 Fillmore St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Culture Movie Nights. River, 3759 Chestnut Place. 6 p.m. $23.18.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

We Are Going Viral - A Haus L'Whor Drag Show. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $42.50 (general admission), $42.50 (VIP).

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Date Day: Fabulous French Brunch with French 75 Cocktails. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $220 (for two).

Chile Roast. Tony’s Meats and Market - Dry Creek Market, 4991 E. Dry Creek Road, Littleton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*2024 Parker Brewfest. O’Brien Memorial Park, 10795 Victorian Dr., Parker. 1-5 p.m. $50.

Fizz Fight: Battle of Bubbles. 1611 N. Raleigh St. 3-7 p.m. Starting at $22.09.

Date Night: Summer Dinner in the Garden. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (for two).

Music and nightlife

Youth Breakdancing Performance & Men’s Breakdancing Finals. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*All My Relations Celebration. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Slightly Stoopid. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Blue October & Switchfoot & Matt Nathanson. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Trufusion. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Just for fun

Denver Makers Market. 8194 S. Kipling Parkway, Littleton. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Fashion Thrift and Art Sale. Walnut Workshop, 3525 Walnut St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Beginners Writing Workshop. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Catfish Comedy. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Mike Stanley. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture and media

*Smash Fine Arts Festival. Fillmore Plaza at Cherry Creek North, 105 Fillmore St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Dinner Society. MCA Denver and Id Est Hospitality Group, 1485 Delgany St. 6 p.m. $300. Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Backyard Sessions. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*Miguel Espinoza Fusion with Michele Castro. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Sammy Hagar with Loverboy. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*SHE Power 10K & 5K. Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd. 7:30 a.m. $31-$40 (5K), $38-$48 (10K).

An Immersive Journey with Denver Yoga Social. Prismajic at Colorado Mills Mall, 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Suite 359, Lakewood. 10 a.m. $60. Advanced registration is required.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $15 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*2024 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations across the Denver metro, some tours available online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Sports and fitness

*Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*Run the Rockies Trail 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon. Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, Frisco. Starting at 8 a.m. $10-$75.

*Fort Collins/Windsor Water Lantern Festival. Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St., Windsor. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free (ages 7 and under, no lantern kit), $13.70 (youth ages 8-14), $35.99 (adults)

Sunday

Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., Colorado Springs. Starting at noon. Free (children 4 and under), $16.95 (guests ages 5-12), $17.95 (college students), $23.95 (seniors and military/educators/health care workers/first responders), $29.95 (adults).

All weekend

*Boulder County Fair. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 2 p.m.-11 p.m. (Friday), 9 a.m.-11 p.m. (Saturday) and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.