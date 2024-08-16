Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 16-18

This weekend, enjoy the Civic Center Night Market, the Cherry Creek Fresh Market, a Dunk for a Cure event to fight cancer and a Denver Broncos game.

Fresh goods for sale at Kogler’s Bakery stand at the Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Aug. 3, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Kick off the weekend by dancing through the decades in Northglenn or shopping at the Civic Center Night Market. Saturday events range from art galleries to Dunk for a Cure event to fight cancer. And Sunday, the Denver Broncos are in town.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Aug. 16

Just for fun

Classic Game Club. Arapahoe Libraries - Smoky Hill, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*Civic Center Night Market. Denver’s Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Book Swap. 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, 3120 Blake St., Suite C. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Kids and family

Instrument Petting Zoo. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 3-8, when accompanied by an adult.

Back to School Jamboree / Fiesta de Regreso a Clases. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-17.

Comedy and theater

Psychic Speakeasy (magic show). 7-8:20 p.m. $30. Advanced registration is recommended.

Roy Wood Jr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

*Cinema in The Sky: Clueless. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Dahlia Flower Crowns. Rowdy Poppy, 3463 Walnut St., Suite 4. 4-6 p.m. $95.

Third Friday Collector’s Night. Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Baby Goat Happy Hour. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 6-8 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Atmosphere. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Immersive Jazz-Art Experience. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 7-9:30 p.m. $23.18.

B-Side: Mon Cher & Bellhoss. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $18-$20.

*Dancing Through the Decades. 11701 Community Center Drive, Northglenn. 7-10 p.m. Free.

*Cody Johnson. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Twenty One Pilots. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Evanoff. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $22.50.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Just for fun

Ask a Colorado Master Gardener. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Wagapalooza 2024. Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Bookstore Romance Day. Second Star on the Right, 1455 Pearl St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free.

Dunk for a Cure. Fight Cancer, Stay Positive at Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 2-6 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Cooks & Books, Sticky Fingers Cooking. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12-18. Advanced registration is required.

*Foam Party. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-18.

Comedy and theater

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Roy Wood Jr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

New Floral. Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

14th Annual Mediterranean Food Festival. Saint Elias Orthodox Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-10 p.m. $5 (admission).

A World of Taste: Ireland. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

*Wailing Souls/Itals. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Cody Johnson. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Big Wild. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Silent Disco on the Patio. Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 8-11 p.m. $15 (in advance), $20 (at the door).

Sports and fitness

*Bike Repair. Platt Park, 1500 S. Grant St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

*DNVR Rockies Takeover at Coors Field - Todd Helton Night. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 5-10 p.m. $53.69.

*Club América vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Just for fun

Last Bingo of 2024. WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave. 2-4 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Roy Wood Jr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture and media

*Sensory Garden Guides. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (members, kids ages 18 and under). $15-$18 (Colorado resident), $19-$22 (non-Colorado resident).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

14th Annual Mediterranean Food Festival. Saint Elias Orthodox Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-8 p.m. $5 (admission).

Music and nightlife

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Slim Cessna's Auto Club with Bluebook. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*O.A.R.. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake Summer Worship Nights Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $15 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*2024 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations across the Denver metro, some tours available online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Entanglement. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-9 p.m. (Friday), Noon-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 1-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

Sports and fitness

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Saturday*Monster Day Greeley 2024. Downtown Greeley, 812 11th St., Greeley. Noon-6 p.m. Free.