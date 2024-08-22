What to expect at the inaugural Spirit of Japan Festival

Japanese food, spirits, culture and community will fill Sakura Square in LoDo on Aug. 23-25.

An assortment of food options that will be available at the Spirit of Japan festival.

A new event celebrating Japanese culture is here.

Spirit of Japan brings Denver’s Japanese-American and Japanese-curious together to enjoy traditional — and hard-to-find — food and spirits.

The event, hosted by the Sakura Foundation, takes place in Sakura Square in LoDo from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

“Our mission is to celebrate and share Japanese and Japanese American heritage and culture in order to promote a more resilient, compassionate, and equitable society,” said Stacey Shigaya, Sakura Foundation’s executive director. “Food is one of the best ways to connect people and expand people's horizons for different cultures.”

She hopes the event will encourage people to “look into their own particular heritage and ethnicity and find out what types of foods are related to those ethnicities” and share that knowledge with others.

A portion of the proceeds support the Sakura Foundation. That money will provide for causes such as scholarships for high school seniors, community grants and other cultural events — including the annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Hey Denverite, tell us about the food at Spirit of Japan already.

We get it, you’re hungry. And probably thirsty, too.

Here’s the lowdown: Spirit of Japan will feature 14 food stalls and a variety of Japanese Sake and spirits.

On the menu, you’ll find:

Takoyaki — Crispy, golden octopus balls with a savory filling, drizzled with tangy sauce and mayo

Karaage — Japanese fried chicken

Yakitori — skewered and grilled chicken pieces

Yakisoba — stir-fried noodles with umami flavors, crisp vegetables and tender meats, tossed in a blend of sauces

Baby Castella — miniature sponge cakes

Ishiyaki Imo — roasted sweet potatoes topped with ice cream

Kuramoto Ice — shaved ice

Okonomiyaki — savory pancake packed with fresh vegetables, meat or seafood, drizzled with tangy sauce and mayo

Sweet Cream Pan — a fluffy, golden-brown pastry filled with custard

Inaniwa Udon — noodles served in a light-yet-savory broth

Zangi — strongly-flavored fried chicken, seasoned with soy sauce and ginger

Nikuman steamed buns — buns filled with a mixture of pork, onions and seasonings

A variety of premium sakes

Japanese whiskey, vodka, gin and beer

Spirit of Japan takes place in Sakura Square in LoDo on Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 -10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 4 p.m.



Tickets start at $60.54 for food packages and $87.21 for food and unlimited sake-tasting packages. Bundles and VIP options are also available.