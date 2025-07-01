Sunset Cinema is back — and now you can really hear the movies

This summer, the free outdoor movie series is showcasing films with notable quotes. How you like them apples?

The Sunset Cinema is back for its eighth year, this time showcasing films with “notable quotes” on an improved sound system.

Hosted by the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Denver Film, the free outdoor movie series kicked off on June 24 and runs through mid-August.

Three hundred people took over the complex’s Sculpture Park to watch the first screening in this year’s series: “Forrest Gump.” They also listened to a themed set from The Diamond Empire Band and enjoyed the featured drinks and food — including, of course, boxes of chocolate from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Better sound for a locale with lots of traffic

As attendees left the screening, they could grab a feedback form.

Last year, those forms were filled with responses calling for better sound quality, as some of the movies were drowned out by busy traffic on Speer Boulevard.

This year, that did not happen thanks to some souped-up equipment.

The upgrade was noticed by the moviegoers.

“‘Forrest Gump’ is a classic and one of my favorite movies,” said Irene Seguin, a Denver resident who attended the screening for a date night.

She could hear the film’s iconic dialogue even while in line for food and drinks.

“We thought it’d be a cute date, and we are loving it. It’s perfect timing with the sunset, good location, and good community,” Seguin said.

A low-cost way to enjoy a downtown keen on reactivating

Sunset Cinema returns as the 16th Street Mall reopens and the city looks to “reactivate its Downtown core.”

That’s a sentiment Peter Dearth, the programming director for the Denver Performing Arts Complex, echoes.

“[Sunset Cinema] feels like a great way to bring people out to this downtown area for something that is low cost and just easy,” Dearth said. “Everybody enjoys movies, and you could be at home watching the movie, but why not be outside with a large LED screen experiencing the movie with friends.”

That mission also led to this year’s theme: “notable quotes.” Dearth scheduled films with one-liners or songs that make them easily recognizable to everyone. More than that, those iconic quotes allowed Denverites to join the performance.

“When you quote along with the movie, you’re kind of performing and becoming part of the film,” he said.

What to know if you go

Sunset Cinema has four more dates coming up with screenings of “The Greatest Showman,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Goonies,” and “Bridesmaids.” All events are free with advance registration. Each will be accompanied by its own themed pre-show performances, craft drinks, food trucks, and encouragement for Denverites to dress up as their favorite characters.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-show performances begin at 7 p.m. and films start at dusk. Attendees should prepare for the weather — rain or shine, the movies will go on.

Go see a movie. To take a page from notable quotes: “What, like it’s hard?”