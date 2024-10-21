Auraria Campus police officer shot early Monday morning

The officer was injured and a suspect is in custody.

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring an Auraria Campus police officer during a confrontation early on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Auraria Campus said officers initially found a man sleeping in one of the campus’ parking garages and asked him to leave.

Later, around 1 a.m., officers found the same man allegedly trying to get into a campus service vehicle near 9th Street and Champa Street. When the officers tried to arrest the suspect, he resisted, took out a gun and fired it multiple times, striking one officer, according to Auraria Campus Police.

The officer, who has not been named publicly, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from a nearby hospital after being treated.

The Auraria Campus said officers tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but it's unclear whether it struck him. After the confrontation, the suspect fled on foot before being apprehended by Auraria Police and Denver Police Department officers.

The suspect, who hasn’t been named publicly, remains in DPD custody. He was taken to a hospital for possible injuries.

People visiting campus Monday should expect increased police activity as DPD officers investigate the incident. The campus light rail station was briefly closed early Monday morning during the investigation.

The Auraria Campus is just southwest of downtown Denver. It hosts Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado Denver and the Community College of Denver.