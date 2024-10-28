The apartment complex is a project of Catholic Charities and the City of Denver.

A new 63-unit senior housing project just opened in the Harvey Park neighborhood at 2595 S. Federal Blvd.

It’s the latest example of a movement that is sometimes called “Yes In God’s Backyard,” which has affordable housing developers partnering with local churches. The goal is to meet housing demand, and often provide some revenue for the churches, by building on parking lots and other church-owned land.

In this case, the land was near the Church of All Saints — hence the apartments’ name, “All Saints.”

The building includes income-restricted studio and one-bedroom apartments for people over 62 years old making between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, currently $27,400 and $54,780 for an individual.

Catholic Charities' All Saints Senior Housing at 2595 S. Federal Blvd. Oct. 25, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It’s a project of Catholic Charities Housing, the charitable branch of the Archdiocese of Denver. The group operates nearly 2,000 units of affordable housing in Colorado and Wyoming.

All Saints was built on land owned by the Archdiocese. The city’s Department of Housing Stability provided nearly $2.5 million in financing. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and the Colorado Division of Housing also contributed.

How much with this affordable housing development help?

Denver Housing Authority leadership has said the city needs up to 60,000 more units of income-restricted housing. The city is currently financing 1,671 units at 23 sites that are under construction. Another 754 are in the planning stage.

The new build includes community gathering spaces, rooms where residents can access mental health care, bike storage and nearby public transit.

“Affordable housing for our growing number of seniors is a crucial need in southwest Denver,” said City Councilmember Kevin Flynn, in a statement. “There is no more fitting location for it than here on Federal Boulevard, on a long-vacant piece of holy ground that seems it’s just been waiting for this purpose.”

For more information about renting senior housing, including at All Saints, from Catholic Charities, go here. Here is a map of affordable housing projects citywide.