Denver’s first snow and freeze may hit Wednesday, but Halloween should be warmer

Snow showers are in the forecast beginning Wednesday morning, followed by sub-freezing temperatures on Wednesday night.
Paolo Zialcita
Berkeley Lake on a snowy morning. Nov. 25, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It’s been unseasonably warm this fall, but that hot streak may end with the first Denver snow of the season, and the first freezing temperatures, on Wednesday.

The city's first snow showers of the season may fall Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. While snow has fallen this week in parts of the Front Range, Denver has yet to see a flake. Typically, Denver gets its first snow by the end of October.

Then, on Wednesday night, temperatures will plummet below freezing in Denver and its surrounding suburbs, with an expected low of around 27 degrees.

Overnight cold-weather shelters have not been activated by the city. The forecast hasn’t hit the three thresholds the city has set to open the warming centers.

If you’re worried about your crops, read CPR News’ guide to winterizing your garden. If you have sprinklers that you haven’t blown out yet, it may be too late to get an appointment. You may want to look into temporarily winterizing your irrigation system instead.

And you may want to add some layering to your Halloween costume, or you may end up looking like an icicle. Halloween evening, which is Thursday, is expected to be in the 40s with (hopefully) dry weather, per Weather Underground’s forecast.

Any moisture will be much appreciated, as Denver is currently in severe drought, and parts of northern Colorado are in extreme drought. Early-season snowpack is also running behind the median in the central mountains, though that can change quickly at this time of year.

