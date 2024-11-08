Denver police are investigating racist text messages sent to Black residents

Similar texts have been reported in over 20 states, according to the NAACP.

Authorities across the country, including those in Denver, are investigating a series of anonymous text messages sent to Black Americans nationwide.

Denver police confirmed to Denverite that its bias-motivated crimes unit is currently investigating two incidents. The city is in contact with state and federal law enforcement agencies to see if there’s a connection between texts sent locally and nationwide.

Texts vary and don’t seem to follow any particular pattern, but many reference slavery and are sent anonymously.

In one local Facebook group, a Denver parent shared a screenshot of a text message sent to their son. The text says they have been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation” and that “executive slaves” will come get them in a “brown van.”

Similar texts have been reported in over 20 states, according to the NAACP. Those who have received racist texts are being urged to report it to law enforcement.

Have you received a racist text message? Email [email protected] with a screenshot so we can keep track of it.