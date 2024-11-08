Denver news

Denver police are investigating racist text messages sent to Black residents

Similar texts have been reported in over 20 states, according to the NAACP.
Paolo Zialcita
Shows Denver Police flag waving
A Denver Police Department flag at Denver Police Department headquarters. Jan. 25, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Authorities across the country, including those in Denver, are investigating a series of anonymous text messages sent to Black Americans nationwide. 

Denver police confirmed to Denverite that its bias-motivated crimes unit is currently investigating two incidents. The city is in contact with state and federal law enforcement agencies to see if there’s a connection between texts sent locally and nationwide. 

Texts vary and don’t seem to follow any particular pattern, but many reference slavery and are sent anonymously. 

In one local Facebook group, a Denver parent shared a screenshot of a text message sent to their son. The text says they have been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation” and that “executive slaves” will come get them in a “brown van.” 

Similar texts have been reported in over 20 states, according to the NAACP. Those who have received racist texts are being urged to report it to law enforcement.  

Have you received a racist text message? Email [email protected] with a screenshot so we can keep track of it. 

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

