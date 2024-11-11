How a Denver barbershop keeps people out of prison, one cut at a time

James Canody learned to cut hair while incarcerated. Now, it’s his new career.

When James Canody cut his fellow inmates’ hair in prison, it felt like factory work.

“There's not really much to talk about, and you don't have a whole lot of time to get to know what people are doing,” he told me recently.

I was sitting in his barber chair at R&R Head Labs, where Canody has made a new career since getting out of prison, on Colfax Avenue in Denver.

All that barbering Canody did behind bars made him the perfect candidate for this mission-driven shop, which opened early in 2024. That mission: gainful employment for people who were recently incarcerated, in hopes of reducing recidivism. R&R also hires returning veterans.

Canody thrives on the interactions with his clients, and on the work.

“Out here, the connection’s a lot deeper and a lot more personable,” he said. “I think people need to feel their best and I feel like I’m a part of that.”

James Canody of R&R Head Labs and Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner share a laugh during a haircut. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

"There are barbers in every prison"

Canody said he has done two stints in prison – totaling more than 18 years, with the most recent ending in February.

“The last time I got out, I just kind of had to figure out how to blend into society the best way I could. It was nothing to really feel proud about – except for the fact that I was free, but other than that, it was nothing,” he shared.

The lack of support and direction is part of the reason he landed back in prison. But he thinks his job at R&R will make things different.

“[Without it,] I think I would still be scrambling trying to figure out where I belong.”

R&R Head Labs CEO and founder Jamie Repenning. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

The barbershop was founded by CEO Jamie Repenning. He knows the industry well as a former president of the Floyd’s 99 Barbershop chain. He hopes to make R&R just as big.

“There's hair growing in every prison on the planet– meaning there are barbers in every prison on the planet. Typically, they're sort of homegrown,” Repenning explained. “There's not always a training program, but we're hiring from a really talented pool of barbers.”

R&R helps its apprentices, like Canody, get that training. By early next year, Canody hopes to be fully licensed.

"R&R" means good luck

Canody's mom is already proud of him.

“My mother says it all the time. She just really wants things to continue to go well for me, and it really matters to her. So I'm happy for her that this is happening,” he said.

I left his chair with a smile and a tight haircut.

Repenning was pleased that I was pleased.

“In spite of our mission and how great it is, we still need to lead with quality and customer experience. You'll only draw so many people if it's mission-based. Then… how much risk do you want to take with your hair? That's still where we have to lead off,” he said.

R&R, by the way, stands for “Rabbit and Rabbit,” based on the tradition of saying “rabbit” on the first day of the month for good luck.