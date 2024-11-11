Denverite Classifieds: Welcome to Jurassic Park

Meet a chaotic dinosaur performer, a mountain mama new to Lakewood and someone looking to launch a South Metro friend group.

VELOCIRAPTOR & THRILL (45, Aurora) Funny, quirky, dinosaur performer looking for chaotic good/neutral friends to create chaos and memorable experiences throughout the city. RAWR!

MOUNTAIN MAMA (Mid-40sF, Lakewood) New to the area, not new to CO. I’m a wise old gal with a quirky sense of humor, a creative soul, and a smart mouth. Looking for people who want to connect over coffee, or a beer, hike, walk dogs, have conversations, read books, create beauty, and learn about life. Being in a new area, I’m searching for a tribe of kindhearted souls to build connections with. A writer by trade, I am a nerd by nature, and love all that is weird and creative.

SOUTH METRO EXPLORER (44M) Looking for individuals interested in exploring the South Metro, food, arts, events, and just generally getting out in the world, Introvert looking to start a social circle.

