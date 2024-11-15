Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 15-17

Holiday events are upon us.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

Winter is around the corner in the Mile High. Check out these fun winter-themed events that you can enjoy with friends and family. Plus, emo nights, a crafting party and more.

Friday, Nov. 15

Fitness and Sports

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver 7 p.m. $28.29

Arts and Culture

Honoring Clara Brown: Film Screening and Discussion. History Colorado Center. 1200 Broadway Denver. 6-8:30 p.m. Free

ART HO COLLECTIVE. The Common Collective. 613 E. 13th Ave., Denver. 8-11 p.m., doors open at 7:45 p.m. $12.51

The Denver Moth - StorySLAM. Swallow Hill Music - Daniels Hall. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. 7:30 p.m. $19.53

Music

Dru Heller Quintet: Celebrating Philly Joe Jones and Miles' first Quintet. Nocturne. 1330 27th St., Denver. 6-10:30 p.m. $35 for bar, $98 for dinner and show

Bach and Barbie with Colorado Chamber Players. 790 S. Corona St., Denver. 6 p.m. $20 in advance, $22 at door, $12 livestream

Emo Night Brooklyn. Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 9 p.m. $17

Sarah Adams Live. Spirit Hound Distillers Denver Tasting Room. 3622 Tejon St., Denver. Friday 8-9 p.m. Free

Icons of Jazz Series: Wil Alston & Kool Grooves at Spangalang. Spangalang Brewery. 2736 Welton St. #102, Denver. 7-9 p.m. $7.81

Family

Bierstadt Big Top - The Pumpkin Spice Circus! Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 9 p.m. Free

Saturday, Nov. 16

Family

Pumpkin Pie 5k. City Park. 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 9 a.m. Prices vary

Santa Paws. Aspen Grove. 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr. #726A, Littleton. Noon - 4 p.m. Tickets start at $23

Festival of Wreaths Grand Celebration. Aurora History Museum. 15051 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora. 3-6 p.m.

Tree Lighting & Holiday Celebration. Cherry Creek Shopping Center. 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver. 2-7 p.m. Free

Music

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. Shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

TRAP & PAINT R&B EDITION. RedLine Contemporary Art Center. 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver. 7-11:59 p.m. $55.20

MALAKEY. 10005 E. Hampden Ave. Unit C, Denver. 7-11:30 p.m. General admission $44.52, package of 2 tickets $30

Veeze at Summit Music Hall. 1902 Blake St., Denver. 7 p.m. $120

Leyendes: ¡KUVOle! Featuring Ritmo. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater. 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver. 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Free

Sunday, Nov. 17

Sports and Fitness

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons. Empower Field at Mile High. 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary

Meditation to Start Your Week with Urban Sanctuary. Center for Colorado Women's History. 1310 Bannock St., Denver. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Free

Arts and Culture

Dawoud Bey. Denver Art Museum. 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Exhibit included with museum admission

Shop & Craft at the Stanley Marketplace. Urban Cowgirl 2501 Dallas St. #271, Aurora.2-3:30 p.m. $17.85

Food and Drinks

Founders Day Brunch: Omega Psi Phi's Founding Day with Denver's Chi Phi chapter at 4Play! 4Play Kitchen & Cocktails. 2229 Blake St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. General Admission $65.87, Weekend Pass $124.56

Liquid Inspiration: A Cocktail Endeavor. The Broken Cage. 2420 17th St. #103, Denver. 6-10 p.m. $44.52

5th Anniversary Party. Waldcshanke Ciders. 4100 Jason St., Denver. Noon

Music

World Day of Remembrance 2024 — Colorado. Denver City Park Pavilion 2001 Steele St., Denver. 6-8 p.m. Free

Edie Carey & Sarah Sample w/ Jeff Cramer. Swallow Hill Music - Tuft Theatre. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. 7 p.m.

May Erlewine. Swallow Hill Music - Daniels Hall. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. $29.85

All Weekend

Arts and Culture

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum. 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. All Weekend. 10 a.m. General Admission

The Kosciuszko Foundation Rocky Mountain Polish Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter. 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Saturday (Opening Gala) Free 6-9 p.m. Sunday Noon-9:30 p.m. $23.18

Family

Brick Fest Live. National Western Complex. 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. Early access on Friday at 10 a.m.