Four turkeys slept in a Capitol Hill bedroom this week

Turkeys Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette and Fred stand on the Governor’s Mansion’s lawn as Gov. Jared Polis pardons them from the Thanksgiving table. Nov. 21, 2024.

Gov. Jared Polis hosted four guests in his Capitol Hill mansion Wednesday night. Their names: Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette and Fred.

These were no ordinary visitors admitted to the third-floor bedroom. They were turkeys, and they were about to receive the honor of a lifetime.

"Today, four lucky turkeys are going to go off to their new life in Adams County," Polis said during an event later in the day, after the group left their stately quarters.

They had been pardoned from the Thanksgiving table.

Gov. Jared Polis pardons turkeys Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette and Fred from the Thanksgiving table during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Capitol Hill. Nov. 21, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

This was Polis' second-annual turkey pardoning.

He did it last year, too, as a way to promote Colorado agriculture before the biggest food event of the year. It was also the governor's primary message this year.

"Look, agriculture is one of Colorado's most important industries. It's our single largest export," he said from a podium in the garden behind the mansion. "Whether it's squash or pumpkins or corn or turkeys, we know that we have an opportunity to celebrate the work that our hardworking farmers and ranchers do each and every day."

He was flanked by student leaders of the state's Future Farmers of America chapter. He also made sure to name-drop coloradoproud.com, where people interested in eating locally grown produce and protein can go to find ingredients.

Colby (left) and Michelle Townsend, owners of Hayden Fresh Farm, which supplied three of these birds. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Turkeys Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette and Fred in their room. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Polis had a message for Gold Star families, too.

"We're joined by several Gold Star families, and we want to thank them today," he said into the mic. "We know that in many ways your Thanksgivings will always feel that someone special is missing. And just know that the people of Colorado are always with you."

He was speaking to members of the local branch of the Gold Star Spouses of America, an organization for people who've lost partners as a result of military service. Margaret Sebern, whose husband died from an illness caused by exposure to toxic burn pits during his service in Iraq, said she felt good to be included.

Gold Star Spouse Jenelle Frey and her son, James, say hello to turkeys Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette and Fred, before Gov. Jared Polis pardons them from the Thanksgiving table on Nov. 21, 2024. James said he doesn't want one as a pet, since it might fight with his dog. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

"It's the holidays, and it's a hard season for us," she told us. "It's just an opportunity to include us and consider our loss and be considerate of that at a difficult time."

That recognition is important, she said, but events like these are also crucial for their larger mission.

"We want people to know that we're available to support them at these difficult times, or legislatively for benefits and whatever their needs are," Sebern said.