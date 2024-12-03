Introducing the Denverite holiday pet rescue challenge

We want to celebrate your new furry friends and your do-gooding deeds.

An unnamed dog is up for a breed evaluation at the Denver Animal Shelter. Dec. 8, 2020.

With the holidays upon us, we thought we’d do a little pet rescue challenge.

If you decide to adopt an animal in the next month from the Denver Animal Shelter or elsewhere — or even volunteer at a rescue! — we want a picture of you and your new pet (or the animals you aid) and a short blurb about the experience.

If we get enough submissions, we’ll include them in a post-holiday story celebrating your new furry friends and good deeds.

Good news for you: The Denver animal shelter has some excellent deals during the holiday season. Dogs and cats that are more than a year old cost just $50 through the end of the year. Compare that to regular dog adoption at $150 and cats at $95.

Those fees pay for spaying and neutering the animal, vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year pet license, according to the shelter.

The shelter does issue some warnings about giving pets as presents.

Does the person getting the pet actually seem responsible? Do they have time for pet care? Are they ready to make a commitment?

Before surprising them, reach out and check that a new pet is something they actually want.

Maybe give them a coupon to the shelter so they can choose their furry friend, as the bond they have (or don’t) will matter.

Hoping to teach your kid to be responsible? That’s good and well, but don’t bank on your child’s ability to care for a new animal. Assume you’ll have to help.

And remember: Pet ownership can be super expensive. Food, toys, vet bills and possible euthanization fees add up over more than a decade.

“Pets may need training and absolutely need socialization,” said Melanie Sobel, the head of the Denver Animal Shelter, in a statement. “It is a big commitment, but as most pet owners will tell you, bringing a pet into the family is worth it for the unconditional love and devotion they give you.”

Even if you aren’t ready for pet ownership, you can still compete in Denverite’s holiday pet rescue challenge!

The Denver Animal Shelter has all sorts of ways you can volunteer with the animals, with opportunities for kids and adults alike.

You can foster. You can help out at the shelter. And you can even donate.

If you decide to take action, we want to hear about it! Send us your photos and stories to [email protected].

Heck, you may think of some ways to rescue animals that we’ve not included here. We want your stories and photos, too.