Watch out for lost pet scams, Denver Animal Shelter warns

If someone claiming they’re with the shelter calls you and asks you to send a payment over the phone, it’s a scam.

Mr. Scruffypants barks at a camera during a visit to the Westminster Hills Open Area Dog Park. March 19, 2024.

The Denver Animal Shelter said scammers are running sophisticated ploys to prey on pet owners.

The city-owned shelter said that “a number of residents” have come to them looking for lost pets after receiving a phone call that looks like it’s from 311 — Denver’s information line.

Residents said the apparent 311 caller would tell them that their pet was at the shelter and needed emergency surgery after being hit by a car.

And, the mystery caller claimed the shelter needed a $500 deposit, paid over the phone, before beginning treatment.

City officials say this is a scam — the animal shelter does not take payment over the phone, only in person. Scammers are disguising their phone numbers as 311 to add a sense of legitimacy to unsuspecting victims.

Be careful what you post online

Scammers are likely finding potential targets on lost pet social media sites, animal shelter director Melanie Sobel said.

“It is disgusting that anyone would take advantage of someone who has lost a pet, who is very emotional and desperate to find their furry family member,” Sobel said.

It’s recommended that those missing a pet only post to reputable websites with the resources to quickly help find a lost animal. Many animal shelters update their found pets webpage on an hourly basis.

Pet owners are also encouraged to microchip their pets, which will help shelters contact owners directly if they capture a lost pet.