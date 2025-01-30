Whole Foods plans Arvada store on Wadsworth Boulevard

The nearest Whole Foods Markets are more than five miles away.

A rubbish container is attached to the door of the former Hobby Lobby that will be demolished to make way for a Whole Foods in Arvada.

Whole Foods plans to open a store on Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada, according to city planning documents.

The city of Arvada has approved a developer’s plan to build a new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at 7815 Wadsworth Blvd., replacing a Hobby Lobby that formerly stood on the site.

An image from plans submitted by Kimco Realty and MCG Architecture to the city of Arvada for a planned Whole Foods. Kimco Realty and MCG Architecture via city of Arvada

Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, is jumping into an area that already has two organic and health-focused grocers. The new supermarket will open just a few hundred feet from a Natural Grocers store, as well asa Sprouts store just a little farther south.

Also in the area are a Target, King Soopers and Safeway.

While it neighbors other grocers, the Arvada Whole Foods will fill a gap for the chain. The nearest Whole Foods stores are more than five miles away in Lakewood, Denver and Westminster.

A former Hobby Lobby is the planned site of a Whole Foods on Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada. Andrew Kenney / Denverite

Whole Foods also is planning a new store in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, BusinessDen reported.

The Arvada store’s developer is listed as Kimco Realty, a publicly traded real-estate company.

The developer submitted an application to the city in 2023 and recently received approval for its overall plan, though some of its permit applications are still under review.

Neither Kimco nor Whole Foods responded to requests for comment on Thursday.