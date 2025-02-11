Denver news

Denver is buying land for a new Windsor neighborhood park

The vacant land off Mississippi Avenue cost the city $750,000
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
A view of the site of a future park in the Windsor neighborhood.
Google Maps

Denver will buy about 2 acres of vacant land for a new park in the Windsor neighborhood in southeast Denver.

The park will be at 1060 S. Emporia St., part of an area that currently has only Ben Bezoff Park. The Denver City Council approved a $750,000 purchase of the land on Monday.

“We promised the voters who approved the Parks Legacy Fund six years ago that we would do this kind of thing, and this is the first time it's happening in District Five,” said Councilmember Amanda Sawyer, who characterized the purchase of the land as “joy.” 

The Parks Legacy Fund, a sales tax voters passed in 2018, pays for land acquisition, planning, and maintenance for parks. The .25 percent tax adds 25 cents to every $100 purchase.

Most of the money for the sale will come from the Parks Legacy Fund, though $75,000 will be donated by the nonprofit Denver Park Trust.

The property is at the intersection of South Dayton Street and East Mississippi Avenue, across the street from Challenge School.

The city will pay $750,000 to the land’s current owner, the High Line Swim Club. Parks and Recreation also asked city council for $200,000 for planning, tree care and the cost of the sale.

The new park will serve 1,700 households, according to the city. It’s part of the city’s effort to ensure every Denverite can walk, roll or ride to a park within 10 minutes of their homes.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Recent Stories

View more posts