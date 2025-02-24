Denver news

Broncos coach arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer at DIA

A former NFL player, Michael Wilhoite spent five seasons as an inside linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2016.
Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, Aug. 12, 2022.
Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree assault of a peace officer

According to arrest records, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday at Denver International Airport after Wilhoite left his car in the departure lane unattended.

When a uniformed police officer told Wilhoite he couldn’t leave his car there, Wilhoite allegedly responded with profanity and became aggressive. He then bumped the officer and — after being pushed back — punched the officer in the face, knocking him to the ground. The records indicate that the officer used a taser on Wilhoite, but he drove away.

Wilhoite, who was hired by the Broncos two years ago, appeared before a Denver county judge  Monday morning.

“He doesn't have any criminal history, but what’s concerning for the court though are these are routine everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a peace officer,” the Denver judge said Monday morning. “And that routine, everyday encounters turn violent for no apparent reason is concerning to the court for community safety reasons.”

The judge set Wilhoite’s bond at $5,000. The judge also agreed to allow the Bronco coach to travel — including for several “work-related obligations” — but required him to sign a waiver of extradition, so if he is arrested in another state he has to return to Colorado.

A former NFL player, Wilhoite spent five seasons as an inside linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2016. He ended his playing career with a sixth season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 after signing with the team that year. 

Before joining the Broncos, Wilhoite served as the linebackers coach for a year with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

CPR News reached out to the Denver Broncos for comment, but has not yet heard back.

