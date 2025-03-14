Denver neighborhoods

A solar-powered security camera at Cheesman Park is here to stay 

Security cameras at Denver parks are rare, but not unheard of.
Paolo Zialcita
A mobile security camera in Cheesman Park. March 13, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Cheesman Park aficionados may have noticed a solar-powered security camera unit that recently appeared in front of the park’s pavilion. 

“What the literal hell is this?” asked one anonymous Facebooker as the cameras sparked debates about mass surveillance on the Capitol Hill/Cheesman Park neighborhood group.

There was plenty of speculation about the new cameras, but Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa cut straight to the point when Denverite asked about it. 

“We installed this camera during the winter when there were two trees set on fire within the park,” Figueroa said. 

Figueroa is referring to a pair of fires that were lit on New Year’s Day. Two Rocky Mountain Juniper trees caught fire and one had to be removed. The arson investigation was inconclusive at the time, and has since been closed.

A Denver Parks and Recreation crew removes the remains of a burned tree by Cheesman Park's pavilion. Jan. 2, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

There have not been any further fire incidents at the city’s parks since then.

Security cameras at Denver parks are rare, but not unheard of. A map documenting HALO cameras in the city shows a handful of parks have the “High Activity Location Observation” cameras, including Mestizo-Curtis Park. Others, like Washington Park and Ruby Hill Park, don’t have any.

Figueroa said the solar-powered installation is the only security camera in Cheesman Park and will stay there for the foreseeable future. The city already had the cameras in their arsenal and just had to deploy it to the park.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

