Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 14-16

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and attend two different film festivals.

Things to do in Denver

The crowd at Denver’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in LoDo. March 11, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s going to be a busy weekend so let’s dive in.

Several St. Patrick’s Day events will take place throughout the metro, including a parade near Denver Union Station and a festival in Olde Towne Arvada.

Two film festivals are also underway — the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival and the Boulder International Film Festival.

This weekend is also your last chance to participate in Denver Restaurant Week and visit the “Ruins: Performing Queer History” exhibit at Union Hall.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

All weekend: Boulder International Film Festival. Locations vary throughout Boulder and Longmont. Times vary. Starting at $35 (for two film screenings).

All weekend: Frozen Dead Guy Days. Locations vary throughout Estes Park. Times vary. $49.

Saturday: Colorado Springs Record Show. The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 (early bird admission, 9-10 a.m.), $3 (general admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Sunday: The Shamrock 7k. Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St., Longmont. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (7k run/walk), $64.93 (7k run/walk and t-shirt), $78.58 (7k run/walk and hoodie).

Friday, March 14

Just for fun

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Little University: Animal Exploration with Colorado Ballet. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons: How to Play. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Michael Longfellow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Steph Tolev. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Arts, culture, and media

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Denver Sie Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 6 p.m. (reception begins). $75 (all access pass for Denver film members), $85 (all access pass for non-members).

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

PRISMS Opening Reception. Walker Fine Art Gallery, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Colterris Colorado Wine Tasting. The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison. 5-8 p.m. $110. Advanced registration required.

American Cuisine Cooking Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Live Piano. Denver Union Station’s Great Hall, 1701 Wynkoop St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Feeling Lucky Swing Dance Night. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 Colfax Ave. 7-9:30 p.m. Free.

Tyler Braden. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $26.72.

Dirtybird Takeover. The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St. 10 p.m. $24.95.

Sports and fitness

Men’s Hockey: University of Denver vs. Colorado College. Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche. Watch on ESPN+ and Fubo. 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche Watch Party. Bender’s Bar and Grill, 10710 Westminster Blvd., Westminster. 7 p.m. No cover.

Colorado Cup Quest. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or NBA TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 15

Just for fun

*Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Starting at 19th and Wynkoop streets, finishing near Blake and 27th streets. Starting at 9:30 a.m. No cover (attend). (Learn more about the parade here).

Immigration Legal Help. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free.

*Annual Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Olde Towne Arvada, 7599 W. 57th Ave., Arvada. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Wake Up Your Garden with CSU Extension Denver Master Gardeners. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.

No Pressure Writing Club. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

The Learning Lab: Grow a Rainbow. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Read with a Therapy Dog. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

Michael Longfellow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$35.

Steph Tolev. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Denver Sie Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m-7 p.m. $75 (all access pass for Denver film members), $85 (all access pass for non-members).

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

A Conversation with Jane Lynch, Entertainer of the Year. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 8:30 p.m. $25.

Eat and drink

Get Lucked Up: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St., Suite 150. All day. No cover.

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Shamrock The Block. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Pints & St. Patio's Day. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Brunch Making Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

St. Patrick’s Day Party. Resolute Brewing Co., 7286 S. Yosemite St., Suite 110, Centennial. 1 p.m. No cover.

St. Patrick’s Drink-A-Thon. Drunken Monkeys Denver, 7314 Washington St. 4 p.m. (games begin, sign up starts at 3 p.m.) No cover.

French Regional: Burgundy. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Vinyl Nation St. Paddy’s Day Weekend. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Adulti-Verse Strange Clover Party. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 5-11 p.m. $49.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Mammoths vs. Philadelphia Wings. Watch on ESPN+. 11 a.m.

Men’s Hockey: University of Denver vs. Colorado College. Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 16

Just for fun

Sewing Basics. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Grown Up Book Fair. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Families Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Kevin Fitzgerald & His Lucky Charms. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Colorado Artist Showcase. Denver Community Pop-up Market at Dive Volleyball, 3899 N. Jackson St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Denver Sie Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m-6:15 p.m. $75 (all access pass for Denver film members), $85 (all access pass for non-members).

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Wake Up & Bake. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 10 a.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Baking Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Sports and fitness

March Madness Selection Sunday. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 3-6 p.m. No cover.

Men’s Hockey: University of Denver vs. Colorado College. Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave. 6 p.m. Prices vary.