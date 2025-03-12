Plan your visit to Denver’s 63rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off a weekend of celebrations honoring Irish heritage at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The 63rd annual event features floats, live music, animals and dancers marching through the streets.

With an average attendance ranging from 300,000 to 400,000 people each year, viewers should anticipate heavier than usual traffic and plan for parking ahead of time.

Parade organizers’ recommended parking places

Coors Field Parking Structure

Colorado Convention Center Parking

Organizers also suggest using Spot Hero to secure parking in advance, or to park further away from the parade route and use public transit to arrive at Union Station.

Many spectators arrive hours in advance to secure their spot along the parade route.

The Colorado Emerald Society Pipe and Drum band play Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day parade in LoDo. March 11, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Parade route

The parade route starts on 19th Street and Wynkoop Street, then proceeds toward Union Station before turning onto 17th Street. The revelry will then continue on Blake Street toward Coors Field. It will end at Blake Street and 27th Street.

Parade history

While the modern parade originated in the 1960s, the history of the event actually dates back to 1889, when the Mile High City held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade. The much smaller event ran from 14th Street and Lawrence Street to Colfax Avenue and over to Broadway before wrapping in front of the Capitol.

The parade ran along that route until the 1920s, when organizers had to cancel it due to economic reasons. By 1963, the parade had returned, and despite a historic windstorm, had an estimated 5,000 spectators. It’s been growing ever since.

Schufly Boxman, AKA Craig Schumacker, dances to a house remix of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" as he makes his way around Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day parade in LoDo. March 11, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

