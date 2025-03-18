Denver immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra detained as Trump escalates crackdown

Jeanette Vizguerra poses for a portrait inside the First Unitarian Society of Denver where she’s living in sanctuary, March 30, 2019.

Immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra, who once evaded deportation by living in a Denver church, has been detained by federal authorities.

The American Friends Service Committee released a statement on Tuesday morning saying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Vizguerra Monday.

“ICE acted without a valid deportation order and without notifying Ms. Vizguerra or her lawyers. She was suddenly taken into ICE custody and placed at the GEO Group for-profit detention facility. ICE appears to be readying to possibly deport her even though the agency knows they don’t have a valid deportation order,” the statement reads. “Her attorneys have raised serious legal errors and concern her due process rights are being violated.”

Her daughter shared more details in a crowdfunding campaign launched by her family on Monday evening. It’s titled “Help reunite my family.”

“My name is Luna Baez. I am the middle child of my 4 siblings, my mom has always done the best job as a parent, she has always been there for us through every step of our life,” the campaign reads. “My mom on Monday, March 17th got detained outside of her job at Target, and was arrested by a few ICE officers while they laughed in her face. My mom has fought relentlessly for her community and it is time for all of us to now come together and show all the support for her like she has done to us.”

The family had raised almost $10,000 by Tuesday morning.

Who is Jeanette Vizguerra?

Vizguerra became famous for her activism during President Donald Trump’s first term.

She was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 most influential people” in April 2017. Actress America Ferrera wrote her blurb on the list.

"Jeanette moved to the U.S. to be a janitor, working as an outspoken union organizer and building her own company before becoming an advocate for immigration reform — a bold and risky thing for an undocumented immigrant,” Ferrera wrote at the time.

Vizguerra accepted the honor on the front steps of the First Unitarian Society of Denver’s church in Capitol Hill, where she was living in sanctuary to avoid arrest and deportation.

Jeanette Vizguerra makes a speech after being called one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people, April 20, 2017. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

She came to the U.S. in 1997, and lived in the country undocumented and undetected for more than a decade before she was arrested during a 2009 traffic stop for possessing a fake ID.

She returned to Mexico in 2012 to visit her dying mother, then was arrested again when she attempted to re-enter the U.S. Authorities let her stay in the country, but she was required to check in with authorities regularly.

She filed for a U-Visa, a special immigration allowance for people who have been the victim of crimes, and was waiting for a decision on that claim when Trump took office in January 2017.

Deportation was always possible during her regular check-ins with ICE. But it wasn’t until Trump took office, and quickly attempted to curb both legal and illegal immigration, that she and her supporters suspected it would actually happen.

When she took sanctuary in February 2017, Hans Meyer, her attorney at the time, said her resistance was the result of “the brutality and the stupidity of Trump's immigration enforcement plans.”

Then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis joined Vizguerra’s supporters in calling for a reprieve in her case. At the time, he said she was being targeted by a “rogue ICE agent” with a personal vendetta against her.

Jennifer Piper (left to right), immigration attorney Hans Meyer, U.S. Representative Jared Polis, Jeanette Vizguerra and Pastor Anne Dunlap at the First Unitarian Society of Denver where she's taken sanctuary to avoid deportation, Mar. 3, 2017. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet introduced private bills in Congress that would allow her some time to work through her U-Visa case. Then, in May 2017, she was granted a stay of deportation that allowed her to leave the church.

Polis announced his campaign to become Colorado’s governor just a few months later; Vizguerra and others would accuse him of abandoning their cause after he won and took office.

The special allowances expired in 2019, so Vizguerra took sanctuary for a second time. Though she was able to leave the church again in 2020, her legal status has remained in limbo.

Vizguerra has been a regular face at protests in the years since, and has been a vocal advocate in Facebook groups meant to spread word about ICE presence in the metro area.

Her allies worry she’ll be deported without due process. They've been gathering at the Aurora ICE Detention Center, where she's been detained, to show support while they wait to see what happens next.