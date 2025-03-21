Denver news

What we saw as Bernie Sanders and AOC rally in Civic Center Park

The Vermont senator and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Denver on Friday.
Kevin Beaty,Molly Cruse,Kiara DeMare
2 min. read
A large crowd of people raise their fists and wave at a camera.
The gathering crowd cheers for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour in Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Thousands of Denverites flooded into Civic Center Park — and just about every nook and cranny around it — for a rally hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, March 21.

The park was filled long before the progressive leaders took the mic for their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in the early evening.

Earlier in the day, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez spoke in Greeley before more than 11,000 people.

Denver has been preparing for the rally all week, estimating that at least 20,000 attendees would show up.

When Ocasio-Cortez took the stage, she said early estimates counted 30,000 in the crowd.

Bernie Sanders speaks at a podium reading &quot;Fight Oligarchy.&quot;
Bernie Sanders speaks in downtown Denver, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Bernie Sanders speaks at a podium reading &quot;Fight Oligarchy.&quot;
Bernie Sanders speaks in downtown Denver, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A person in a fuzzy purple jackets stands taller than the large crowd.
A person on someone else's shoulders applauds amid the crowd of tens of thousands for Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A large, diverse crowd of people watch a political rally.
Tens of thousands attend a Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A large crowd watches a political rally with the state Capitol in the background.
Tens of thousands attend a Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to a large crowd as people take photos on their phones.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to tens of thousands of people in Civic Center Park, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A close-up as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in Civic Center Park.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to tens of thousands of people in Civic Center Park, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A sea of thousands of people in Civic Center Park. The City and County Building is in the background.
A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A sea of thousands of people in Civic Center Park. The Capitol is in the background.
A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Thousands of people stand amid metal lamp posts in a park.
A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Three women stand in the crowd, wearing colorful light jackets and beanies. One woman's yellow shirt reads &quot;Impeach Trump Deport Musk.&quot;
Kathy, Teresa and Pam (left to right) join the crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A group of people clap and cheer.
The crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour cheers for opening speakers, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A large crowd of people cheer and raise their fists in front of the Denver City and County Building.
The crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour cheers for opening speakers, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Watch the rally:

Kevin Beaty

Kevin is a multimedia artist who flung himself into the world of journalism. He likes using a camera and microphone to tell stories about workers, the environment, social justice and fascinating humans.

Molly Cruse

Molly joined CPR as a News Fellow in 2023. Originally from England, Molly has called the U.S. home for over a decade.

Education:
Bachelor of science degree in environmental studies, Elon University; Master’s degree in journalism, University of Oregon.

Professional background:
Molly cut her teeth writing as an editorial intern for Earth Day Network, an environmental nonprofit based in Washington D.C. before deciding to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Oregon. As a graduate student, she worked as a freelance journalist, writing for various local magazines and weekly newspapers. Molly came to CPR after working as a multimedia field reporter for Capital Press, a regional newspaper based in the Pacific Northwest, covering stories on agriculture, rural communities, and the environment.

Outside of the newsroom, Molly can often be found exploring the Rockies one hike at a time with her 100lb, three-legged dog and sidekick, Winnie.

Awards:
Molly was awarded Most Outstanding Graduate Thesis from the faculty of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications for her master’s thesis project; a podcast that she wrote and produced, titled “On the Brink.”

Kiara DeMare

Recent Stories

View more posts