What we saw as Bernie Sanders and AOC rally in Civic Center Park

The Vermont senator and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Denver on Friday.

The gathering crowd cheers for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour in Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025.

Thousands of Denverites flooded into Civic Center Park — and just about every nook and cranny around it — for a rally hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, March 21.

The park was filled long before the progressive leaders took the mic for their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in the early evening.

Earlier in the day, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez spoke in Greeley before more than 11,000 people.

Denver has been preparing for the rally all week, estimating that at least 20,000 attendees would show up.

When Ocasio-Cortez took the stage, she said early estimates counted 30,000 in the crowd.

Bernie Sanders speaks in downtown Denver, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Bernie Sanders speaks in downtown Denver, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A person on someone else's shoulders applauds amid the crowd of tens of thousands for Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Tens of thousands attend a Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Tens of thousands attend a Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to tens of thousands of people in Civic Center Park, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to tens of thousands of people in Civic Center Park, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A crowd gathers in Civic Center Park for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kathy, Teresa and Pam (left to right) join the crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour cheers for opening speakers, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The crowd for Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour cheers for opening speakers, Friday, March 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Watch the rally: