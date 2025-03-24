Want to see Denver on Antiques Roadshow? 3 episodes air soon

Antiques Roadshow stopped at Chatfield Farms last May. Will the taxidermy raccoon we brought make the final cut?

Thousands of people brought mysterious artifacts and family heirlooms were brought to the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farms in Littleton last year. It was Antique Roadshow’s first stop in the Denver area in 15 years.

Now, you can watch the results of that full day of filming. Three Denver-centric episodes of the show will air in the coming weeks, starting Monday.

Over 20,000 people applied for tickets to the event last year, with only 4,000 being admitted.

Attendees were invited to bring two artifacts each. Every single artifact brought to the tour stop — from a fossilized mammoth tusk to an autographed baseball to a pair of spears with a questionable origin story — was inspected by a crew of dozens of volunteer appraisers flown out by PBS and WGBH.

Brian, left, stands in line with his artifacts to enter Antiques Roadshow May 29, 2024, at the Chatfield Farms Arboretum. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

A preview for the first Denver episode highlights a pair of really old jeans, a birthday card from Andy Warhol and a cool, baby blue electric guitar. Unfortunately, there was no sign of the taxidermied raccoon or the mezuzah that Denverite had appraised at the event.

The three Denver episodes will air weekly starting Monday, March 24. Episodes will be airing on Rocky Mountain PBS at 7 p.m., with an encore at 8 p.m. Episodes are also published on the PBS website.

If you watch the episodes and catch a glimpse of Rocky the Raccoon, Denverite’s unofficial mascot, email us with a screenshot at [email protected]. Maybe we’ll send you some merch!