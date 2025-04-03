New ballot measures in Denver would cut immigrant benefits and raise criminal penalties

The proposals backed by Advance Colorado are still in the early stages.

Zohired (6, left) and Gael (4) dance by their beds in the Denver Friends Church’s gym, in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, which has been turned into a shelter for people who’ve recently arrived from the U.S. southern border. Feb. 15, 2024.

Political organizers have submitted four potential ballot measures that would reshape how the city of Denver handles immigration and crime.

The proposed initiatives are only in their beginning stages, so some ideas behind them aren’t fully formed. The city hosted public review sessions last week for the measures, offering a first look at what could be on the ballot this November.

The measures were submitted by Suzanne Taheri, a lawyer who has frequently worked on conservative ballot measures. The conservative Advance Colorado organization also is involved.

But the measure’s backers are bipartisan, including one local Democratic voter, according to Michael Fields of Advance Colorado.

“I have very real concerns about the deteriorating living and economic conditions of the city of Denver. I hope that these ballot measures can be a step in a sane, right direction for residents of Denver,” said Ryan Siembrowski, an organizer of the measure, in a statement released by Fields.

The organizers would have to gather thousands of signatures from Denver voters before the measures could be put on the ballot.

Restricting funding for services for undocumented immigrants

One proposed initiative would change the city charter to require voter approval before funds are used to support undocumented immigrants.

Denver has spent tens of millions of dollars on its immigrant response. That money went to emergency shelters, supplies, work authorization efforts and more.

Contracts with third-party organizations that provide services to undocumented immigrants would also require a vote.

Proponents of the initiative want to make it harder to freely spend on efforts like that.

Some funds would be exempted — such as for programs that are available to the general public as well as undocumented immigrants, like education and infrastructure funds. “Emergency services” related to child welfare, medical needs or law enforcement would also be exempt.

Requiring local police to help with immigration enforcement

Another proposed initiative would require local authorities to check the immigration status of certain crime suspects. Police would have to notify federal authorities if the suspect is potentially not authorized to be in the U.S.

Under the proposed initiative, if someone is taken into custody and charged with a crime, local law enforcement would have to “make a reasonable effort” to check their immigration status. If they can’t be confirmed to be lawfully present, the Department of Homeland Security would be notified.

The rule would apply to people charged with violent crimes, as well as suspects who have a prior felony conviction.

This would be a significant change from current city practices, which ban many forms of local cooperation with immigration agents. Taheri said this ordinance would override an existing city rule that prohibits officers and city staff from requesting information from individuals about national origin.

Harsher penalties and mandatory minimum sentences for theft and other crimes

One ballot initiative would introduce minimum sentences for theft crimes. As things stand, theft of goods valued at less than $2,000 is considered a misdemeanor. All charges that have to do with theft are punishable by jail time and/or fines, but they don’t have minimum sentences, according to a local defense law firm.

The initiative would institute minimum sentences for theft of goods worth at least $100. A first-time offender would face at least 72 hours in jail. People with similar prior convictions would face multiple months in jail, with minimums going as high as 180 days.

Another initiative would mandate a minimum sentence of 30 days for anyone convicted of assault, public fighting, and destruction of private or public property, as well as a three-day minimum sentence for anyone convicted of public indecency, indecent exposure or urination or defecation in public.

What’s next?

The backers of the immigration and crime measures will submit the exact text of the proposed ordinance to the Elections Division. After a few more steps, proponents would have to gather about 9,500 valid signatures to get the initiative officially approved and sent to the ballot.

One other ballot measure campaign, to strike down the city’s ban on sales of flavored nicotine products, has already submitted signatures.