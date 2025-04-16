Denver news

Get ready for another crackdown on expired vehicle tags and license plates

The Denver Police Department’s latest enforcement period will run from April 20 to May 20. 
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
Interstate 25’s exit at 23rd Avenue. April 11, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Starting this weekend, Denver police and other law enforcement agencies will spend a month cracking down on expired vehicle registrations and temporary license plates. 

That means if your registration or temporary license plate is out of date, you have just a few days to get to the DMV before you risk a $95 fine. 

This is the latest effort from the Denver Police Department to enforce vehicle registration — this time for a whole month, from April 20 to May 20.

The first enforcement period was last July. In September, DPD participated in a weeklong joint operation with other police departments across the state. During that week, DPD cited 339 drivers for license plate violations. 

DPD hasn’t been the only agency cracking down on expired license plates. Data obtained by Denverite showed more than 1,600 vehicles were ticketed for expired license plates by the Denver International Airport’s parking crew in March

Denverites can find information about registering and renew registrations online.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Recent Stories

View more posts