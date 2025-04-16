Get ready for another crackdown on expired vehicle tags and license plates

The Denver Police Department’s latest enforcement period will run from April 20 to May 20.

Starting this weekend, Denver police and other law enforcement agencies will spend a month cracking down on expired vehicle registrations and temporary license plates.

That means if your registration or temporary license plate is out of date, you have just a few days to get to the DMV before you risk a $95 fine.

This is the latest effort from the Denver Police Department to enforce vehicle registration — this time for a whole month, from April 20 to May 20.

The first enforcement period was last July. In September, DPD participated in a weeklong joint operation with other police departments across the state. During that week, DPD cited 339 drivers for license plate violations.

DPD hasn’t been the only agency cracking down on expired license plates. Data obtained by Denverite showed more than 1,600 vehicles were ticketed for expired license plates by the Denver International Airport’s parking crew in March.

Denverites can find information about registering and renew registrations online.