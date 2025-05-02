Denver residents can get free mulch and compost this Saturday

Get your mulch and compost ‘ere!

Enormous piles of former Christmas trees and fallen limbs – now known as mulch – at the city of Denver’s nursery site at Smith Road and Havana Street. April 30, 2024.

Spring has sprung, and that means Denver residents can pick up free compost and mulch over the weekend to help with their gardening needs.

Mulch and compost are organic products produced by the city’s waste collection service. Mulch, which is commonly spread on top of garden beds to retain moisture, is made using the Christmas trees collected during Denver’s “treecycle” period. Compost is collected weekly through the city’s relatively new compost program and turned into a “nutrient rich soil amendment.”

Now, Denverites can reap the benefits of their green practices.

How to get compost

If you want compost, you’ll have to register in advance. Availability is limited. Upon showing your confirmation and proof of Denver residency, you can collect one 5-gallon bucket of compost.

Residents will also have to bring their own shovels and buckets. Communal tools will not be provided.

The compost giveaway will be at the Central Platte Campus at 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

How to get mulch

These are the three locations for mulch collection:

Denver Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave

Cherry Creek Transfer Station 7301 E Jewell Ave

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd.

As with compost, you’ll have to bring your own tools and container.

Alternatively, you can bring a truck or one-axle trailer to Havana Nursery for free mulch loader services.

The mulch and compost giveaway is on Saturday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.