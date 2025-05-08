Denver Fashion Week struts into the RiNo Art District this week

Check out eight runway shows from Saturday, May 10, to Sunday, May 18.

Denver Fashion Week returns to the RiNo Art District from Saturday, May 10, through Sunday, May 18, at The Brighton. This year’s event features eight runway shows, including a new “Swim and Resort Wear” event.

The event “promises an exciting fusion of creativity and culture, featuring key seasonal styles from both emerging and established local, national, and international designers and boutiques,” Denver Fashion Week officials said in a release. “From the runway to behind-the-scenes, the event will spotlight the artistry of visionary designers, talented hairstylists, innovative makeup artists and captivating models.”

Collections range from high fashion and bridal looks to streetwear, adaptive fashion and sustainably-crafted designs. The winners of Denver Fashion Week’s spring Emerging Designer Challenge, CAKEBRAIN and Timeless Trend, will also show their work.

“Denver Fashion Week is the driving force behind Colorado's fashion industry, bringing together emerging and established talent to push creative boundaries,” said Nikki Strickler, runway producer of Denver Fashion Week. “Our biannual shows do more than highlight style — they cultivate innovation, support local designers, and shape the future of fashion in Colorado.”

Here’s the Denver Fashion Week schedule: