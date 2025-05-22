This long, twisty bridge could bring pedestrians to the Capitol in Denver

The walkway will span Lincoln Street to connect the Capitol building with the Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

An eye-level rendering of a planned pedestrian bridge, walking toward the Capitol.

State officials are moving ahead with a public-private plan to create pedestrian connections between the Colorado State Capitol and nearby green space.

Newly released renderings show the design for the first of two planned bridges, due to start construction later this year and to be completed next summer.

The illustrations provided by Gov. Jared Polis’ office show the bridge would span Lincoln Street, connecting the western entrance of the Capitol with Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

An aerial rendering of the pedestrian bridge. Courtesy of Gov. Jared Polis' office

The long, winding ramp would start in the northwest corner of the park and snake its way over the lawn and across the street. It could cost an estimated $18 million to $20 million from a mix of public and private sources, according to Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the governor.

Denverite designed some ideas for the bridges. The state didn't go with them, but we still think they're neat.

But this walkway is only part of the plan. Polis has discussed building a second bridge that would cross Broadway, extending the new pedestrian route into the much larger Civic Center Park. There aren't any solid plans to do so yet.

A rendering of a planned bridge spanning Lincoln. Courtesy of Gov. Jared Polis' office

Supporters of the project launched a fundraising campaign to attract private money for construction, with sponsorships ranging from $250,000 to $1.5 million.

It’s unclear how much taxpayer money the state could contribute. The governor’s office is working with other state officials and the nonprofit History Colorado on the project.

The walkway is to include viewing platforms, sculptures and other art. Wieman noted that the renderings released Thursday did not reflect the final design, which will still go through more revisions.

The bridge will be dubbed the “Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway.”

The architecture and design firm Studio Gang leads the project team.