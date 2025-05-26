Part of the Northfield mall in Central Park might be rezoned to bring dense housing

A parking lot in Central Park’s Main St. Shops area that might be rezoned. May 24, 2025.

Denver City Council could approve a rezoning in Central Park that could lead to up to 1,500 housing units being built at the Shops at Northfield.

The proposal could help turn the mall, which is home to a Bass Pro Shops, a Target and multiple popular retailers, into a “15-minute city.”

A 16-acre tract of land on the northeast side of the mall could potentially be rezoned. Most of the land is currently empty, aside from parking lots and a single retailer, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse.

Stockdale Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, has asked the city to rezone the parcel of land to allow for mixed-use development. Their proposal includes townhomes of up to five stories tall as well as retail and other residential buildings of up to eight stories tall.

Part of the application includes an agreement to keep at least 10 percent of constructed units income-restricted at 60 percent of the area median income. Developers said they hope to build about 1,500 units of residential units above ground-floor commercial stores.

A parking lot in Central Park's Main St. Shops area that might be rezoned. May 24, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Residents have concerns about the potential impact of the development.

In a presentation to city council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure committee, city planners outlined public comment about the rezoning.

Twenty-four people supported the proposal, while 21 opposed it.

Those in support frequently said it would bring much-needed economic stimulus to a mall that is struggling to retain tenants.

“Allowing these apartments to go in will generate residents who are walking distance to the shops in the neighborhood and allow for more vibrant economic activity in the area while not burdening existing infrastructure,” one comment said.

Meanwhile, those in opposition argued that 1,500 units of housing and subsequent retail development will put a strain on traffic in the area.

“While I appreciate the need for more affordable housing in Denver, the infrastructure on the streets for traffic here was not designed for this many people,” one comment said. “It is already too difficult to get in and out of this neighborhood during morning or afternoon rush hour.”

District 8 Councilmember Shontel Lewis, who represents the neighborhood, said constituents have asked for a grocery store in the area. Developers indicated that there are plans to anchor the development with a grocer.

“It has come up frequently and I can say the applicant couldn't be here, but they are in discussions,” said Cory Rutz, an attorney representing the developer. “It's fully subject to an NDA with a potential grocer to come to the site.”

Ultimately, Denver’s Planning Board and Community Planning and Development office recommended approving the rezoning request, noting that it is consistent with plans for the neighborhood and addresses growing needs for the community.

The rezoning requires a public hearing before city council gives it final approval. That hearing is scheduled for June 23.