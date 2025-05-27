Hundreds stranded at Denver International Airport as A Line fails, replacement buses fall short

Passengers head down to the trains, after security, at Denver International Airport. July 2, 2024.

Hundreds of travelers had to find a different way home early Tuesday after RTD paused A Line train service and didn’t send enough buses for the sizable crowd that piled up on the platform.

Mark Eddy and his wife arrived at the airport late Monday night after a weather delay on their flight from San Francisco. They headed to the train platform to catch the 11:57 p.m. train downtown, only to be redirected to a nearby bus platform.

“We walk around the corner and there was a line — hundreds of people — you could see the number for Platform 9 off in the distance,” said Eddy, a former Denver Post reporter who now works in strategic communications.

“And we’re thinking, ‘Well, there must be a lot of buses coming,’” Eddy added.

In fact, there were not a lot of buses coming. Soon after, a staffer started sharing bad news with the crowd.

“She says there are only going to be two buses, and that’s it,” Eddy said. The woman advised that anyone who could afford an Uber or Lyft should catch a ride home.

“You’ve got hundreds of people standing down there wondering what to do. Luckily, people were really well behaved,” Eddy added.

To make matters worse, the transportation platforms’ surge pricing appeared to kick in, resulting in costs between $90 and $130 for a ride downtown— more than ten times the cost of a ride on the A Line.

It appears that bad weather and bad timing caused the situation. More than 1,000 flights into Denver were delayed over the holiday weekend due to storms, with an average delay of three hours, KDVR reported.

Meanwhile, RTD stopped A Line train service around 9 p.m. on Monday — Memorial Day — due to “communications issues to and from its signal equipment,” according to spokesperson Tina Jaquez. Instead, RTD dispatched buses to bridge the gap.

The result: Hundreds of travelers like Eddy were arriving much later than normal, and RTD apparently didn’t send enough replacement buses to meet them.

“It was unconscionable that on a day that had flights delayed all day long and the train wasn’t running, that they did not just flood that area with buses,” Eddy said. “That would have taken care of the problem.”

Jaquez said RTD responded as quickly as possible when train service stopped.

“Once it was determined that the issue could not be resolved quickly, bus operations was contacted and established bus shuttles to provide customers with continued service along the A Line. This was done as expeditiously as possible,” Jaquez wrote in an email.

The lack of buses left riders without any other public transit options. Bus service to downtown had already shut down for the night by the time Eddy reached the platform and wouldn’t restart until after 5 a.m.

RTD can’t offer reimbursement to riders who were forced to pay for cabs or rideshares, Jaquez said. She encouraged people to sign up for service alerts and to check for disruptions via the Next Ride app or at RTD’s website.

The A Line shutdown continued into Tuesday, as did weather delays at the airport.