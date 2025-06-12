Business

Revesco sells Elitch Gardens and Meow Wolf to Stan Kroenke

The properties are part of the planned River Mile development.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
An aerial view of Elitch Gardens, its white view tower breaking the mountain-lined horizon, and a big, full parking lot.
Elitch Gardens. Aug. 31, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Billionaire Nuggets and Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke and his family have taken financial control of Elitch Gardens, Meow Wolf and land along the South Platte River from longtime partner Revesco Properties.

“Realizing sole ownership of these properties will allow us to streamline our comprehensive vision for the future development encompassing The River Mile and the adjacent Ball Arena campus,” said KSE Owner and Chairman Stan Kroenke, in a statement. “We are grateful to Revesco for many years of productive collaboration.”

This is a big move in the River Mile development, a sweeping plan that could double downtown Denver’s population by raising dense development along the Platte.

Revesco Properties has had an outsized role in the River Mile project, working alongside Kroenke since 2015. However, it has now sold its interest in the project. 

“We are incredibly proud of our work with KSE as the stewards of Elitch Gardens over the past decade, and to have been a catalyst for a re-imagining of the site known as The River Mile,” Rhys Duggan, President and CEO of Revesco Properties, said in a statement. “We believe the blueprint has been set for the future of Central Denver and that both the Park and The River Mile vision are in good hands with Mr. Kroenke and his family.”

Elitch Gardens and Meow Wolf fans: Both will continue to operate where they are — for now. 

“A day at Elitch’s is a rite of summer for more than a million visitors annually,” said Mike Neary, KSE Executive Vice President, in a statement. “We intend to keep it that way and better than ever.”

But for how long? The press release didn’t say.

KSE Sports and Entertainment has not responded to immediate requests for comment on their long-term plans for the amusement park and more.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

