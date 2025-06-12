Revesco sells Elitch Gardens and Meow Wolf to Stan Kroenke

Billionaire Nuggets and Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke and his family have taken financial control of Elitch Gardens, Meow Wolf and land along the South Platte River from longtime partner Revesco Properties.

“Realizing sole ownership of these properties will allow us to streamline our comprehensive vision for the future development encompassing The River Mile and the adjacent Ball Arena campus,” said KSE Owner and Chairman Stan Kroenke, in a statement. “We are grateful to Revesco for many years of productive collaboration.”

This is a big move in the River Mile development, a sweeping plan that could double downtown Denver’s population by raising dense development along the Platte.

Revesco Properties has had an outsized role in the River Mile project, working alongside Kroenke since 2015. However, it has now sold its interest in the project.

“We are incredibly proud of our work with KSE as the stewards of Elitch Gardens over the past decade, and to have been a catalyst for a re-imagining of the site known as The River Mile,” Rhys Duggan, President and CEO of Revesco Properties, said in a statement. “We believe the blueprint has been set for the future of Central Denver and that both the Park and The River Mile vision are in good hands with Mr. Kroenke and his family.”

Elitch Gardens and Meow Wolf fans: Both will continue to operate where they are — for now.

“A day at Elitch’s is a rite of summer for more than a million visitors annually,” said Mike Neary, KSE Executive Vice President, in a statement. “We intend to keep it that way and better than ever.”

But for how long? The press release didn’t say.

KSE Sports and Entertainment has not responded to immediate requests for comment on their long-term plans for the amusement park and more.