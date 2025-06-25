Denver Pride is back amid a turbulent time for the LGBTQ community. Here’s what to expect

Also, how to avoid traffic downtown this weekend.

Colfax Avenue is filled with people during the annual Denver PrideFest parade. June 23, 2024.

Despite slashes to funding, a corporate pullback, political ridicule from the president and widespread and increasingly bipartisan attacks on transgender people (with a special emphasis on kids), the queer community will march on at Denver Pride in 2025.

A quick refresher: Pride was born from a riot against a police attack on the Stonewall Inn in New York City. As it spread nationally, it became a rallying point for AIDS activism, civil rights and, later, gay marriage. And corporations, politicians and police have enjoyed marketing to the queer community year after year — their presence a matter of celebration for some and grumbling for others.

Funding for Pride has plummeted this year, as Denverite reported in April. President Donald Trump has pushed corporations to slash diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Business leaders have followed his lead.

Some prominent Democrats have pulled back their support for the trans community after the 2024 election, blaming their loss to Republicans on the Democratic Party’s support of trans-inclusive policies.

The Trump administration has targeted queer and trans people through executive orders attempting to erase trans identity, cut federal funding for schools that educate students about queer and trans history and identity and deny health care access to trans minors.

Lucas Evans holds a "NO COPS NO CORPS" sign at Denver PrideFest's main stage, standing with a group protesting the event. June 24, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Anti-queer and trans rhetoric on social media is ever-present. Recent years have seen foiled terrorist plots against Pride festivals in Phoenix and Philadelphia. After years of civil rights gains for the LGBTQ community, many have been rolled back in a few short months in the name of combating “radical ideologies,” “mutilation,” “abuse” and “anti-American” values.

In this context, the Pride Parade may be more protest once again.

“When I reflect on our future, I think of all the progress that has brought us to this moment. And sadly, what may also be at risk,” wrote Kim Salvaggio, the new executive director of The Center on Colfax, the organization that throws the Pride Parade. “It is a time to stand together in our collective power.”

Denver Pride events

Pride events have been going on throughout June and will culminate in this weekend’s Denver PrideFest and Sunday’s Denver Pride Parade.

Want to get married?



Friday, June 27

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denver Elections Division Main Atrium, 200 W. 14th St.

$30

People looking to get hitched (or see people get hitched) can celebrate en masse this weekend. Denver’s Clerk and Recorder is throwing a Pride Marriage Marathon. For more information (and for all the paperwork needed for the government to endorse your relationship), go to the Clerk and Recorder’s webpage.

Denver Pride 5K



Saturday, June 28

8 a.m.

Lincoln Street, between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue

$58.50

The official festivities start with the Denver Pride 5K, a mega fundraiser for the Center that takes runners, walkers and rollers from near the state Capitol to Cheesman Park and back. So far, the event has raised $169,886 of a $225,000 goal. You can run as an individual or as a team. Entry to participate costs $58.50 (including fees) and runners get a t-shirt. Register here.

Tom Dearth and Luiz Quiroz walked hand in hand through Denver PrideFest. June 25, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

PrideFest



Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave.

Free

Enjoy live music, shopping, food, and dancing as thousands of LGBTQ people party at Civic Center Park. There will be activities for youth, performances from musicians, artists, DJs and drag artists, and much more. More info here.

Denver Pride Parade



Sunday, June 29

9:30 a.m.

17th Avenue and Franklin Street to Lincoln Street

Free

Colfax Bus Rapid Transit construction has scuttled the traditional Pride Parade route down Colfax Avenue. This year, the parade will kick off at 17th Avenue and Franklin Street before marching down 17th to Lincoln Street, where people can walk over to PrideFest at Civic Center Park. Organizers encourage attendees to show up early to secure their spots. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend. More info here.

Other events

Across town, community organizations will be hosting a slew of concerts, gatherings and other events. You can check some of those out here.

Traffic and parking

When swaths of downtown are shuttered for festivities, traffic can become a problem. This year, with Colfax under construction, expect even more issues.

All weekend, expect Capitol Hill and the area around the statehouse to be jam-packed.

On Saturday during the 5K, avoid Franklin Street, 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

On Sunday, if your usual route involves 17th Avenue — driving on it or crossing it — consider a different option. Same with Franklin and Lincoln streets.

Guidance for Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

While roads will likely be open during PrideFest, downtown will be busy with people will be crossing the street. You might consider not going up Lincoln or Broadway.

If you’re going to the parade, consider taking public transportation, a rideshare, a bike or a scooter — or even just walking. Parking is always nightmarish.