‘Suspicious’ fires near Highline Canal under control, South Metro Fire Rescue says

Officials do not yet know how the fires started along the canal.

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire at 1181 Parker Road that involved a structure with an attic and deck on Monday, July 7, 2025. All occupants of the business were safely evacuated.

Two vegetation fires sparked Monday afternoon along the High Line canal, near Parker Road and Mississippi Avenue, are “under control,” according to Brian Willie, a communications specialist at South Metro Fire Rescue.

“It’s undetermined how the fires started along the canal, but they do appear to be suspicious in nature,” Willie said. Investigators from South Metro’s Marshall’s office are investigating the causes of the fires.

One fire extended to a structure at 1181 Parker Road, igniting its deck and spreading into the attic, according to Willie. Crews had the fires contained at about 2:25 p.m.

The scene of a brush fire along the Highline Canal bike path near homes on South Quebec Way, July 7, 2025. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Parker Road near the fire remained closed as the response and clean-up continue. Crews from South Metro, Denver Fire, Aurora fire, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office and others are assisting with the response.

A third fire, further down the canal, was also contained, according to Willie.