Trader Joe’s to open July 25 in Westminster, city says

The people of Denver’s northwestern suburbs will soon have quicker access to Trader Joe’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Mandarin chicken and little green-tea mints.

The national grocer’s new store opens Friday, July 25 in Westminster, according to the city’s Instagram account. A grand opening celebration is set for 9 a.m. at the store, 9350 Sheridan Boulevard.

Currently, there’s a Trader Joe’s desert stretching 25 miles from central Denver to Boulder. The new location is in the Westminster City Center strip mall, near the intersection of Sheridan and 92nd Avenue.

“This is not a drill, Westy!” the city announced.

Trader Joe’s offers a mix of grocery staples and eclectic finds, offering many of its products under a private label at lower prices. The Westminster location will sell beer and wine.

The grocer hasn’t yet publicized the opening date, but we’re willing to take the local government’s word. And if you’re wondering: It looks like the new location has a large parking lot.

Other TJ’s locations on the Front Range include east Denver, Littleton, Greenwood Village, Parker, and Fort Collins. There are close to 600 stores nationwide