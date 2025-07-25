Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 25-27

Another party on 16th Street?!

People hang out at Shoemaker Plaza, above the South Platte River, during the Crosscurrents music festival at Confluence Park. July 12, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Looking for something to do this weekend? 16th Street is hosting another party — this time called Mister Fest. There will also be a market at Washington Park and an art market in RiNo.

The Underground Music Showcase, which is ending as we know it after this year, is taking place this weekend, too.

On Saturday, a 5k run/walk and festival inspired by the resilience the community showed after the 2012 theater shooting will take place in Aurora.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

All weekend: *Avon Arts Celebration. Nottingham Park, 1 Lake St., Avon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Friday, July 25

Just for fun

*Arapahoe County Fair. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Free (children under 36 inches), $28 (general admission).

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Little University: Boats. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Big Wheels Family Storytime: Meet an Ambulance. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Instrument Creation. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Free Meal at Anythink Commerce City. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ages 5-18.

Pop-Up Studio. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Darrell Hammond. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $30-$35.

Adrienne Iapalucci. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$30.

*Cinema in The Sky: Selena. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

*Outdoor Movie Night - Bridesmaids. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. Free.

Lagers & Laughs. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. 9 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante Opening. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

10 Year Anniversary & Pig Roast. The Bluegrass Lounge Olde Town, 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada. 4 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Does the Wine Glass Matter? Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 6 p.m. $55.

Brisket & BBQ (Day 1 of 2). Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $300 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Peak of the Season: Corn & Peaches. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Underground Music Showcase. Along Broadway from 4th to Alameda avenues. 4 p.m.-midnight. $75 (day pass), $130 (weekend pass). (The Underground Music Showcase as we know it is ending. Read more here).

*Alley Soundscapes: Gio Chamba. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Untitled: Artist Takeover - Wheelchair Sports Camp. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 6-10 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Jason Aldean. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Just for fun

*Day of Resilience (5k and festival). Aurora Municipal Center- Water Wise Garden, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (attend), $12.18 (kids fun run, in advance), $38.83 (5k for those younger than 21, in advance), $44.20 (those older than 21, in advance).

*Cottonwood Throwdown: Cornhole Tournament. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (watch), Participation costs vary.

Glam & Glow Beauty & Wellness Market. The Loft rooftop, 1360 27th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Woodbury Master Gardener Q&A Table. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. Noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Natural Haircare Workshop. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Mister Fest. 16th Street, at 16th and Welton streets. 3-8 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Cross Stitch Keychains for Teens and Adults at the ideaLAB. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older. Advanced registration required.

The Learning Lab: Music with Cowboy Hersh. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*Arapahoe County Fair. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Free (children under 36 inches), $28 (general admission).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Adrienne Iapalucci. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Darrell Hammond. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$35.

Comedy Show. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Centennial. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

*Movie in the Park: The Avengers. High Prairie Park East, 5862 N. Orleans St., Aurora. Starting at sunset (around 8:15 p.m.). Free.

Art, culture, and media

*12th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. 1599 E. 8th Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*4th Annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival. Twenty Ninth Street, 1710 29th St., Boulder. 10 a.m. Free.

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*July RiNo Summer Art Market. RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th St. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*The Mile Long Table. Auraria Campus, 1201 5th St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Starting at $5.28.

Mastering Crepes & Souffles. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

10 Year Anniversary Party. Call to Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St. Noon-11 p.m. No cover.

Summer Cocktail Class. Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St. 1-2 p.m. $33.85.

10 Year Anniversary & Pig Roast. The Bluegrass Lounge Olde Town, 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada. 2 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

2025 Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival. Clever Girl, 3501 Wazee St., Unit 100. 2:30-6 p.m. Starting at $14.47. Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Italian Regional: Piedmont. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Flavors of Asia. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Dueling Pianos Themed Nights. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2-5 p.m. Free.

*Underground Music Showcase. Along Broadway from 4th to Alameda avenues. 2 p.m.-midnight. $75 (day pass), $130 (weekend pass). (The Underground Music Showcase as we know it is ending. Read more here).

*Alley Soundscapes: Suspicious Stew. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Cody Jinks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*CAAMP. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Saturday Morning Yoga Club. St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St. 8-9 a.m. $15.

*Yoga Class. 17th Street Gardens, 1945 17th St. 9-10 a.m. Free.

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 5:05 p.m.

*Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Just for fun

Boutique Warehouse Sale. Number Thirty Eight 3560 Chestnut Place. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (entry after noon), $15 (general admission, includes drink), $25 (VIP, includes drink and entry at 9 a.m.).

*Market in the Park-et. Washington Park Boathouse, 710 S. Franklin St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Arapahoe County Fair. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Free (children under 36 inches), $28 (general admission).

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Comedy and theater

Darrell Hammond. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $30-$35.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Kids Create. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Family Storytime (Denver Days). Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 3:30-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Raising an Adventurous Family with Tommy Caldwell. Movement Englewood, 1050 W. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 4-7 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under, members), $28 (non-members, attendees ages 12 and older).

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

*12th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. 1599 E. 8th Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*4th Annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival. Twenty Ninth Street, 1710 29th St., Boulder. 10 a.m. Free.

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

10 Year Anniversary & Pig Roast. The Bluegrass Lounge Olde Town, 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Colorado Craft Walk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 1-5 p.m. (VIP), 2-5 p.m. (general admission). $55 (general admission), $100 (VIP).

7th Anniversary Party. Pony Up, 1808 Blake St. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover.

Mastering Sauces. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Underground Music Showcase. Along Broadway from 4th to Alameda avenues. 2-9:15 p.m. $75 (day pass), $130 (weekend pass). (The Underground Music Showcase as we know it is ending. Read more here).

*Beck. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Run 4 Your Mind 5k. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 8-10 a.m. Free.

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 11:35 a.m.