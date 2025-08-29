Denver news

The Denver Zoo plans to reopen its west entrance

The long-defunct entrance is near City Park’s tennis courts.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
People watch lions at the Denver Zoo. May 21, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is going to start talks with its neighbors about potentially reopening a long-defunct west entrance. 

Right now, the zoo only has one entrance — the main one along East 23rd Avenue, near its primary parking lot and the gift shop. 

The zoo once had a western entrance, near City Park’s tennis courts, but it has been closed for over a decade. 

Now the zoo is hoping to launch a one-year pilot program to test out the old entrance. A timeline hasn’t been set for the pilot program’s launch, but the zoo will start by engaging with nearby neighbors to gauge potential concerns. 

Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubié said they’ll present their plans to registered neighborhood organization City Park Friends and Neighbors at the Carla Madison Recreation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

An additional entrance was identified in City Park’s 2018 master plan.

The City Park Master Plan, which will guide any future growth at Denver’s largest public park, made suggestions for how the zoo could be more accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders. 

The plan recommended opening a secondary entrance “possibly near Elephant House or near the tennis courts.”

Visitors at City Park may be familiar with the zoo’s east entrance. The entrance, officially labeled Gate 19, is visible along the road between the tennis courts and Duck Lake, the natural bird refuge on the south edge of the zoo. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

