Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Denver metro

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Fall is nearly upon us and so are Oktoberfest celebrations.
From Stein-holding competitions and 5K races to live music, a mini golf bar crawl and a kids’ costume contest, there’s something for everyone at these local celebrations.
Prost!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place outside of the Denver metro.
Friday, Sept. 5
Oktoberfest. Boulder Social, 1600 38th St., Boulder. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Oktoberfest Final Party. Banded Oak Brewing Co., 470 Broadway. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.
100% Gluten-Free Oktoberfest. Holidaily Brewing Co., 801 Brickyard Circle, Unit B, Golden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.
Bustoberfest. Starting at 18425 Pony Express Drive, Parker, and visiting Lone Tree Brewing - Parker, Downhill Brewing - Parker, Bent Barley Brewing - Creeks, Bodega Beer Company, and Parker Pour House. 1-9 p.m. $5 (unlimited rides on bus loop).
Sunday, Sept. 7
Oktoberfest at St. Julien. St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. 1-4 p.m. $54.13 (German buffet), $81.88 (German buffet and bottomless beer).
Friday, Sept. 12
Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. 5-9 p.m. No cover.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Highlands Oktoberfest & Market. Along 32nd Avenue from Julian to Perry streets, 3737 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
Wynkoop Oktoberfest. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.
5th Annual DOGtoberfest. River North Brewery - Washington Street Taproom, 6021 Washington St., Suite A. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.
Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.
Oktoberfest on South Pearl Street. In front of Platt Park Brewing Co., 1875 S. Pearl St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
Oktoberfest. Living The Dream Brewing Co., 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300, Highlands Ranch. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
*U.S. Steinholding Association Colorado Qualifier. Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required to compete.
Skytoberfest 2025. Ephemeral Rotating Taproom, 2301 E. 28th Ave. 1-7 p.m. No cover.
Friday, Sept. 19
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).
Saturday, Sept. 20
Hop Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.). Prices vary by age (must purchase corn maze admission and $12 Hop Festival add-on). Advanced registration required.
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).
Twotoberfest. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Centennial. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
LandLockedtoberfest. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
*Downtown Castle Rock Oktoberfest. Wilcox Square, 301 Wilcox St., Castle Rock. 1-9 p.m. No cover.
Givetoberfest Stein Holding Competition. Lady Justice Brewing, 3242 S,. Acoma St., Englewood. 2 p.m. Free (to attend), $25 (to compete). Advanced registration required to compete.
Oktoberfest Themed Trivia. Max Tapps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7-9 p.m. No cover.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).
Friday, Sep. 26
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).
Saturday, Sept. 27
Oktoberfest 5K. Prost Brewing Co., 351 W. 104th Ave., Unit A, Northglenn. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (race), $62.83 (race and t-shirt).
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).
Oktoberfest at Launch Pad Brewery. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.
Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9344 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 1-9 p.m. No cover.
Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-10 p.m. No cover.
Oktoberfest 2025. Starting at The Passport, 1437 Market St. 4-11 p.m. $18.89 (if purchased before Sept. 12), $24.01 (if purchased between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26), $30.65 (day of).
ELK-toberfest 2025. Denver Elks Lodge #17, 2475 W. 26th Ave. 4-11:30 p.m. No cover.
Sunday, Sept. 28
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).
Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.
Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-8 p.m. No cover.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Cheers to Oktoberfest Run 5K/10K/13.1. Piney Creek Hollow Park, 6140 S. Tower Road, Aurora. Starting at 7:30 a.m. $37.37 (5K, 1 mile fun run or virtual run), $42.18 (10K), $45.06 (half marathon).
ParHopper Open: Mini Golf Bar Crawl – Oktoberfest Edition. Starting at The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Blvd. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 (two-person team).
Worth the trip (with a sober driver!)
Saturday, Sept. 6: *U.S. Steinholding Association Colorado Qualifier. Goat Patch Brewing Company - Lincoln Center, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Unit 123, Colorado Springs. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration to compete required.
Friday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 14: *Breckenridge Oktoberfest. Along Main Street in Breckenridge. 2-6 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. No cover.
Friday, Sept. 19 - Sunday, Sept. 21: *2025 Oktoberfest Hop Crawler. Pick up medal and glass at Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, 78841 US-40, Winter Park, event takes place at five breweries across Winter Park/Fraser Valley. Times vary by brewery on Friday and Saturday, 12:30-5:10 p.m. on Sunday. $36.52 (includes medal, 10 oz pour at each brewery and a pint glass).
Saturday, Sept. 20: *Evergreen Oktoberfest. Buchanan Park Recreation Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. Noon-4 p.m. $5 (guests ages 4-14), $15 (guests ages 15 and older).
Saturday, Sept. 20: *Longmont Oktoberfest. Thompson Park, 920 4th Ave., Longmont. Noon-7 p.m. $32.80 (general admission), $107 (VIP pass).
Sunday, Sept. 21: *Oktoberfest Sprint Triathlon. Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 26, Longmont. 6:30-11:15 a.m. $120-$150 (depending on race).
Friday, Sept. 26 - Saturday, Sept. 27: *Left Hand Oktoberfest. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1245 Boston Ave., Longmont. 4-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $10 (guests ages 13 and older).
Friday, Sept. 26 - Saturday, Sept. 27: *Greeley Oktobrewfest. Lincoln Park - Greeley, near 822 8th St., Greeley. 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. No cover.
Saturday, Sept. 27: *Cabin’s Oktoberfest. Cabin Creek Brewing, 577 22nd St., Georgetown. Starting at noon. No cover.
Saturday, Oct. 4: Highland Meadows Oktoberfest 2025. Community Green Space, 8251 Sand Dollar Drive, Windsor. 1-5 p.m. No cover.
Bonus event
Thursday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 11: Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Starting at 5:30 p.m. (Thursday and Friday) and 12:30 p.m. (Saturday). $93.85 (Thursday), $104.20 (Friday or Saturday), $245.49 (all three days).