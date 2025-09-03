Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Denver metro

Plus a few events worth the trip with a designated driver.

Things to do in Denver

Mike Pickford wore his lederhosen to Denver Oktoberfest, and he wears it well. Sept. 29, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Fall is nearly upon us and so are Oktoberfest celebrations.

From Stein-holding competitions and 5K races to live music, a mini golf bar crawl and a kids’ costume contest, there’s something for everyone at these local celebrations.

Prost!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place outside of the Denver metro.

Friday, Sept. 5

Oktoberfest. Boulder Social, 1600 38th St., Boulder. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Oktoberfest Final Party. Banded Oak Brewing Co., 470 Broadway. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

100% Gluten-Free Oktoberfest. Holidaily Brewing Co., 801 Brickyard Circle, Unit B, Golden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Bustoberfest. Starting at 18425 Pony Express Drive, Parker, and visiting Lone Tree Brewing - Parker, Downhill Brewing - Parker, Bent Barley Brewing - Creeks, Bodega Beer Company, and Parker Pour House. 1-9 p.m. $5 (unlimited rides on bus loop).

Sunday, Sept. 7

Oktoberfest at St. Julien. St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. 1-4 p.m. $54.13 (German buffet), $81.88 (German buffet and bottomless beer).

Friday, Sept. 12

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Highlands Oktoberfest & Market. Along 32nd Avenue from Julian to Perry streets, 3737 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Wynkoop Oktoberfest. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

5th Annual DOGtoberfest. River North Brewery - Washington Street Taproom, 6021 Washington St., Suite A. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest on South Pearl Street. In front of Platt Park Brewing Co., 1875 S. Pearl St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest. Living The Dream Brewing Co., 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300, Highlands Ranch. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

*U.S. Steinholding Association Colorado Qualifier. Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required to compete.

Skytoberfest 2025. Ephemeral Rotating Taproom, 2301 E. 28th Ave. 1-7 p.m. No cover.

Friday, Sept. 19

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).

Saturday, Sept. 20

Hop Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.). Prices vary by age (must purchase corn maze admission and $12 Hop Festival add-on). Advanced registration required.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).

Twotoberfest. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Centennial. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

LandLockedtoberfest. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

*Downtown Castle Rock Oktoberfest. Wilcox Square, 301 Wilcox St., Castle Rock. 1-9 p.m. No cover.

Givetoberfest Stein Holding Competition. Lady Justice Brewing, 3242 S,. Acoma St., Englewood. 2 p.m. Free (to attend), $25 (to compete). Advanced registration required to compete.

Oktoberfest Themed Trivia. Max Tapps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).

Friday, Sep. 26

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single-day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three-day beer hall VIP pass).

Saturday, Sept. 27

Oktoberfest 5K. Prost Brewing Co., 351 W. 104th Ave., Unit A, Northglenn. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (race), $62.83 (race and t-shirt).

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

Oktoberfest at Launch Pad Brewery. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9344 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 1-9 p.m. No cover.

Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-10 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest 2025. Starting at The Passport, 1437 Market St. 4-11 p.m. $18.89 (if purchased before Sept. 12), $24.01 (if purchased between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26), $30.65 (day of).

ELK-toberfest 2025. Denver Elks Lodge #17, 2475 W. 26th Ave. 4-11:30 p.m. No cover.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-8 p.m. No cover.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Cheers to Oktoberfest Run 5K/10K/13.1. Piney Creek Hollow Park, 6140 S. Tower Road, Aurora. Starting at 7:30 a.m. $37.37 (5K, 1 mile fun run or virtual run), $42.18 (10K), $45.06 (half marathon).

ParHopper Open: Mini Golf Bar Crawl – Oktoberfest Edition. Starting at The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Blvd. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 (two-person team).

Worth the trip (with a sober driver!)

Saturday, Sept. 6: *U.S. Steinholding Association Colorado Qualifier. Goat Patch Brewing Company - Lincoln Center, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Unit 123, Colorado Springs. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration to compete required.

Friday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 14: *Breckenridge Oktoberfest. Along Main Street in Breckenridge. 2-6 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. No cover.

Friday, Sept. 19 - Sunday, Sept. 21: *2025 Oktoberfest Hop Crawler. Pick up medal and glass at Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, 78841 US-40, Winter Park, event takes place at five breweries across Winter Park/Fraser Valley. Times vary by brewery on Friday and Saturday, 12:30-5:10 p.m. on Sunday. $36.52 (includes medal, 10 oz pour at each brewery and a pint glass).

Saturday, Sept. 20: *Evergreen Oktoberfest. Buchanan Park Recreation Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. Noon-4 p.m. $5 (guests ages 4-14), $15 (guests ages 15 and older).

Saturday, Sept. 20: *Longmont Oktoberfest. Thompson Park, 920 4th Ave., Longmont. Noon-7 p.m. $32.80 (general admission), $107 (VIP pass).

Sunday, Sept. 21: *Oktoberfest Sprint Triathlon. Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 26, Longmont. 6:30-11:15 a.m. $120-$150 (depending on race).

Friday, Sept. 26 - Saturday, Sept. 27: *Left Hand Oktoberfest. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1245 Boston Ave., Longmont. 4-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $10 (guests ages 13 and older).

Friday, Sept. 26 - Saturday, Sept. 27: *Greeley Oktobrewfest. Lincoln Park - Greeley, near 822 8th St., Greeley. 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. No cover.

Saturday, Sept. 27: *Cabin’s Oktoberfest. Cabin Creek Brewing, 577 22nd St., Georgetown. Starting at noon. No cover.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Highland Meadows Oktoberfest 2025. Community Green Space, 8251 Sand Dollar Drive, Windsor. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

Bonus event

Thursday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 11: Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Starting at 5:30 p.m. (Thursday and Friday) and 12:30 p.m. (Saturday). $93.85 (Thursday), $104.20 (Friday or Saturday), $245.49 (all three days).