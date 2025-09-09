Lego to open new store in Broomfield’s Flatiron Crossing mall

Workers building in the LEGO store at the Colorado Mills mall, Nov. 20, 2017. A new location will open at the Flatiron Crossing mall in Broomfield in September 2025.

Lego is opening its third Denver metro area store on Friday at Broomfield’s Flatiron Crossing mall.

The new location is about 2,200 square feet and will open on the lower level of Flatiron Crossing, near the Apple store.

The Broomfield location is Lego’s third store in Colorado and its farthest north. The other two locations are at Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall and at Colorado Mills in Lakewood.

For the first nine days of the store’s opening, Lego will be giving away various promotional items to select customers. The promotions include:

Sept. 12-14: “I <3 LEGO Store Flatiron Crossing” tile giveaway to the first 750 customers daily, while supplies last.

Sept. 12: Lego “new store opening” set for all loyalty program members with a purchase of $150 or more, while supplies last.

Sept. 13: Lego Store set with all purchases of $120 or more, while supplies last.

Sept. 14-21: Lego Store reusable tote with all purchases of $50 or more, while supplies last.

Known for plastic bricks that are painful to step on, Lego is one of the most popular toys in the world. In addition to buildable sets for a variety of ages, Lego also has TV shows, theme parks and video games.