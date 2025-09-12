Denver library to save millions by closing these branches for months

Several library branches were going to close for renovations, but the shutdowns will start months early for two.

Books inside one of Denver Public Library's renovated locations on Oct. 29, 2024. Four more Denver library branches are temporarily closing early for renovations at the end of 2025. It's unclear when they'll reopen.

Four Denver library branches will temporarily close starting later this year.

Each of the libraries was already scheduled to close for renovations, but two of the shutdowns will start months early because the city is trying to save money amid a budget crisis.

The Eugene Field Branch Library and Ross-University Hills Branch Library were originally expected to close for renovations starting in June 2026.

Instead, they’ll close roughly a half-year before construction is scheduled to begin, saving the library a total of $4.8 million.

Two other library branches, Hampden Branch Library and Ross-Broadway Branch Library, also are closing for renovations, but will stay on their original construction schedule.

Here are the last scheduled days of service for each of the branches:

Hampden Branch Library - Saturday, Oct. 4

Ross-Broadway Branch Library - Saturday, Nov. 1

Eugene Field Branch Library - Wednesday, Nov. 26

Ross-University Hills Branch Library - Saturday, Dec. 20

It’s unclear how long each branch will be closed, or how long they’ll stand empty before construction begins. Library staff at each branch will be moved to other locations.

“Each branch will remain offline for the duration of its bond-funded renovation project. Exact timelines vary by branch and will be shared as construction schedules are finalized,” library spokesperson Joe Gosalvez wrote an email.

Agencies across city government have been laying off employees and closing vacant positions to reach savings goals for this year and next year.

DPL said closing Hampden Branch and Ross-Broadway early would account for 52 percent of its “target budget reduction.” Nearly 100 open library jobs won’t be filled so that DPL can meet its target.

Meanwhile, the library will offer expanded hours at other branches. The Virginia Village and Ross-Cherry Creek branches will both be open seven days a week during the closures. The Central Library is also moving to a seven-day-per-week schedule later this year.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office could not immediately say what reduction targets had been assigned to each agency, but added that information could be released on Monday alongside the draft budget.

Millions in funding for the renovations at the four library branches was approved by voters in 2017 and 2021 through bond packages.