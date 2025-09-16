Denver spends another $1 million on a police settlement

As the city faces a $200 million budget gap, council members are concerned about the payouts.

Denver has paid yet another settlement, this time $1.06 million, to end a police misconduct lawsuit stemming from the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

The money was paid to several plaintiffs in the Jazmine Bjelland, et. al. v. City and County of Denver case.

The complaint argued the police used excessive force and brutality in targeting “peaceful demonstrators.” Doing so, the suit continues, they violated many people’s First Amendment rights.

“Plaintiffs demand that Denver and its police department accept and act in accordance with the principle that Black lives matter equally in our society and stop using indiscriminate or unlawfully targeted force against peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights to assemble, speak, and petition their government for a redress of grievances,” the complaint stated.

City Council approved the settlement on Monday night.

Another police misconduct payout

Councilmember Shontel Lewis pointed out that the city has paid $6.3 million in settlements this year related to the Department of Safety, the agency that oversees the fire, police and sheriff departments.

“This amount constitutes more than one-tenth of the current year’s budget shortfall and was money we could have used to lessen the impact to personnel and services within the city,” Lewis said.

Earlier this year, Denverite reported the city has paid more than $30 million in law enforcement settlements and cases in the past five years.

Uniformed safety officers like police and sheriff deputies are among the few city employees not to face furloughs as the mayor tries to make up a $250 million budget deficit.

Police officers and firefighters were not hit by city layoffs, and will also receive raises, something most city workers will not next year.