What we know about Love is Blind Denver (and watch party locations)

Here’s where to find a watch party, and the most Colorado things about the contestants.

"Menver" and other Mile High dating tropes may soon hit the national consciousness.

The ninth season of "Love is Blind," the Netflix reality show, debuts Wednesday, Oct. 1.

For the uninitiated: "Love is Blind" isolates singles all from the same city for 10 days in individual pods. They can chat with each other and go on remote dates, but they can't see their potential romantic partners.

At the end of the "social experiment" (sure), couples may propose to each other, sight unseen. Once engaged, the two can meet face-to-face for the first time, and then advance to a couples retreat and eventually to apartments back in their city. Drama, messiness and weddings ensue.

For season 9, the show cast Denver singles and filmed here. (The last season was set in the Twin Cities, and Philadelphia is on deck for season 10.)

The first six episodes drop on Netflix today, with the rest of the season to be released on Wednesdays throughout the month: 7-9 on Oct. 8, 10 and 11 on Oct. 15, and 12 on Oct. 22. There will also be a reunion episode at a yet-unannounced date.

The most Colorado things the 'Love is Blind' Denver cast said:

Complaints about "Menver" and Colorado guy stereotypes popped up a lot in the 32 singles' profiles.

Ali, a 29-year-old nurse, said she's met "a lot of boys who aren’t ready to grow up" in Denver. Chayna, a 39-year-old marketing manager, said the dating scene here is lacking in men who "(put) in the effort and (are) consistent.” Hilary, a 39-year-old in medical device sales, loves to snowboard but wants a guy who's more than a ski bum. The "super outdoorsy" men also don't do it for Shelby, a 35-year-old real estate agent.

On the other hand, one of the men — Brendan, a 32-year-old finance manager — said it was hard to date in Denver, given that there are more men than women in the city.

The most Colorado dog award goes to Anton, a 34-year-old accountant with a Bermese mountain dog named Mabel. He also said his matches must enjoy hiking and other “stereotypical Denver things."

There were also some more serious reflections about romance in Denver: Patrick, a 31-year-old construction manager, said it's been difficult to date as an Asian man in a predominantly white city. (He also won the 2019 Colorado Poker Championship. Sick!)

You can read all the cast profiles here.

Were there any Denver landmarks in the trailer?

Not really, with most of the action previewed taking place in the infamous pods and in various apartment units after the couples are free.

But this guy might be on one of the Grizzly Rose's mechanical bulls?

'Love is Blind' watch parties in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 1:

Some members of this season's cast will be in attendance at the Number 38 watch party (3560 Chestnut Place, Denver). The free event starts at 6 p.m. The first four episodes will be shown.

Fill out a bracket and play "Love is Blind" bingo at the watch party at Lady Justice Brewing (3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood). Free, starts at 6 p.m. First two episodes shown.

The sports joint DNVR Bar (2239 E. Colfax Ave., Denver) will trade ESPN for Netflix at their watch party. Free, starts at 7 p.m. $5 mystery "pod" shots and other themed specials on offer as the first four episodes stream.

Recess Beer Garden (2715 17th St., #103, Denver), on top of hosting a free watch party, is hinting that it was one of this season's filming locations. Speculate on what happened there starting at 6 p.m. First three episodes shown.

Watch parties at Improper City and Colorado Sake Co. are sold out, but maybe you know a guy.