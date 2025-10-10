How to get Savannah Bananas tickets for 2026

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full at

The Savannah Bananas are coming back to Denver in August, though you can’t buy tickets just yet. You’ll have to join their lottery list, which is open through Oct. 31.

The Bananas play something called “Banana Ball,” which involves dancing, flipping and a modified version of baseball – think what the Harlem Globetrotters are to basketball.

The Bananas have gained so much popularity throughout the U.S. that they sold out venues like Coors Field over the summer.

Next year’s tour tickets will be sold through a lottery system. There will be a random drawing to determine who can buy up to five tickets. If you’re selected, the tickets will cost $35 through the team’s website, though resellers might ask for more.

The team will return to Coors Field on Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

You can sign up for the lottery at any point before it closes and according to their website, when you sign up doesn’t affect your chances of winning.

The Savannah Bananas were founded in 2016 and their popularity has immensely grown in the past decade.

This year, they’ll be playing the Indianapolis Clowns, a new addition to the Banana Ball Championship League. The team’s name is a nod to the former team in the Negro American Leauge.

Last year’s two-game stint was the Bananas’ first visit to Denver.